Meghan Markle Just Revealed Her Daughter Lilibet's Major Milestone

Averi Baudler
·2 min read

While breaking down her typical &#34;morning rush.&#34;

<p>Getty Images</p>

Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s youngest child, 1-year-old Lilibet Diana, just reached a major developmental milestone — and like any proud mom, the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t wait to share all of the details during the latest episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

While talking with actress Pamela Adlon about being a mother and a wife, Markle revealed that “Lili has just started walking,” adding that “she's a year and a couple of months old.” The mother-of-two then explained that on top of her son Archie Harrison, who will turn 3-and-a-half later this month, she’s currently “in the thick of it — toddling.”

:

Meghan also gave listeners a glimpse into the typical “morning rush” that takes place in her Montecito home each day. “I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she shared. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs.”

She continued, “I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it. To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning.” Markle then added that she feeds her three dogs, Guy, Pula, and Mia, before finishing it off with a school drop off: “Then get Archie out the door for school, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind,” she said.

Although it sounds like Meghan has her hands full around the house, she reassured listeners that Prince Harry certainly pulls his weight. When Aldon quipped that she hopes the Duke of Sussex helps with the kids, Markle replied, “Oh, my husband? He's great.”

