Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

The Invictus Games are underway in Düsseldorf, Germany! "From my life-changing flight back from the battlefields of Afghanistan, to the example of America’s warrior games, Invictus was inspired by the experiences I had alongside our servicemen and women from many nations," Harry shared a few years ago.

Since the Games launched, they've been a cause near and dear to the Duke of Sussex's heart. Prince Harry has been there for the entirety of the Games this year, and Meghan Markle arrived on Tuesday, joining him for the rest of the time. Here, see all the best photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2023 Invictus Games:

September 12, 2023

Meghan Markle, who flew out of Los Angeles last night, arrived to join Harry for the Games.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Meghan spoke on stage at the "Friends @ Home Event" at the Station Airport, for friends and family of competitors.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Meghan was in a black dress from Banana Republic for the evening.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

On day three of the Invictus Games 2023, Prince Harry looked delighted to meet a service dog.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

He actually met many service dogs.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Prince Harry met with Ukrainian athlete Yukia 'Taira' Paievska, who featured in Heart of Invictus.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Harry was also there to watch the rowing competition.

Jordan Pettitt - PA Images - Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex applauded wheelchair basketball competitors.

Joern Pollex - Getty Images

September 11, 2023

On day two, the Duke of Sussex attended the track and field events.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

He cheered on the competitors from the crowd.

ODD ANDERSEN - Getty Images

He met Colombian athlete Francisco Pedraza.

ODD ANDERSEN - Getty Images

Harry also met a member of Team UK and their service dog.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

September 10, 2023

On the first day of the games, Prince Harry attended a Wheelchair Rugby match featuring Canada vs New Zealand.

ODD ANDERSEN - Getty Images

September 9, 2023

The Duke of Sussex arrives at Düsseldorf town hall to sign the official guest book.

Jordan Pettitt - PA Images - Getty Images

Harry gave a speech during the opening ceremony, telling competitors, "grasp every opportunity and revel in it. Because in your joy, in your happiness, in your achievements, we all win."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos - Getty Images

He spoke without notes, and celebrated the three new nations joining the games: Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria.

Joern Pollex - Getty Images

During the opening ceremony, he sat with Dominic Reid (left) and Boris Pistorius, Germany's Minister of Defense.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

