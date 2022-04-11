Meghan Markle Will Join Prince Harry to Kick Off Invictus Games — in the Netherlands!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up to cheer on some of the world's most inspiring athletes.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed that Meghan will join Harry in the Netherlands for the first several days of the Invictus Games, the international sports competition founded by Prince Harry for wounded service members and veterans. This year's Games are set to take place April 16-22 in the Dutch city The Hague.

It won't be Meghan's first Invictus experience. In 2017, she joined Harry at the Toronto Games, marking the couple's first official appearance together.

At the time, one of the fans sitting behind the couple at a wheelchair tennis event told reporters that she overheard Harry explaining the Invictus tennis rules, which differ from the sport's usual rules.

"They were absolutely lovely — they asked me if I enjoyed the game and who I was cheering on," said Olivia Kornal, 16. "It was amazing, really amazing. They were watching the game and cheering on my stepdad."

The couple announced their engagement two months later. (Meghan's instantly iconic "Husband Shirt" by designer Misha Nonoo hinted at the engagement, which the pair had kept private at the Games.)

This year's Games were originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Harry appeared in a video with members of this year's Dutch team, practicing his Dutch language skills and changing into an all-orange ensemble. (The country's national color.)

💛🖤| Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons. We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in #TheHague. As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends & family. #InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/HD7kRr3ZX7 — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) March 12, 2022

And last week, Harry surprised Team U.K. with a video call from his California home, which he shares with Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lili.

During the call, Harry reconnected with Vic Wales, who was his physical training corps instructor while he was a cadet at Royal Military College Sandhurst.

"Is my PTI from Sandhurst in here somewhere?" Harry asked, prompting athletes to point her out. "There she is. I can't believe after, how many years — 15 years? — our paths are about to cross again."

The lead-up to the Invictus Games was described as a "rollercoaster" by one athlete following pandemic-related delays.

"For a lot of you, you've already, as far as I'm concerned, you've already won gold by just getting to this point," Harry told them. "The fact that you are sitting there now wearing that strip and you are able to wear the Union Jack on your arm again, that means so much to every single one of you."

Before they met, both Meghan and Harry shared a commitment to supporting the troops. Harry, who served 10 years in the British Army, has long been a champion of causes that benefit servicemen and women. In addition to the Invictus Games, he has inspired veterans with the Walking with the Wounded charity and the Endeavour Fund. Meghan, meanwhile, traveled to Afghanistan in December 2014 on a USO tour.

The Invictus Games have previously been held in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018. They will next take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023.