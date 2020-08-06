Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez Both Swear By This Denim Brand, and Its Jeans Are Up to 50% Off

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle has an enviable sense of style that we’d all love to mimic, but scoring pieces from the same luxury designers she loves (hello Stella McCartney and Oscar de la Renta) isn’t feasible for the majority of us admirers. Luckily, Markle consistently steps out in one brand that is within reach, and it just happens to be having a sale that can’t be rivaled.

Mother Denim’s summer sale is offering discounts up to 50 percent off a variety of jeans, flowy dresses, graphic tees, and more. The fashion brand is known for having a reputable celeb following, from Jennifer Garner to Jennifer Lopez, so it’s no surprise that several sizes of jeans are already sold out. Don’t fret, though — you can still grab Markle’s Looker Ankle Frey jeans for $63 off.

The LA-based brand crafts each pair of denim with super soft fabric that provides just the right amount of stretch, so you can comfortably move without being pinched in all the wrong places. Plus, no matter how many times you slip into a pair of Mother Denim jeans, they will never lose their shape.

A number of the label’s styles are eligible for the discount, from one of its most popular pairs of skinny jeans to these breathable wide-leg flare jeans. Distressed classics are also on sale, like this pair of Tomcat Ankle jeans for $200 (originally $285) and this vintage patched and mended pair for $181 (originally $258).

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez Both Own This Brand, and It’s Having a Major Sale

With sizes already flying off the virtual shelves, this is one sale you won’t want to sleep on. Scoop up your own celeb-approved jeans at a discount before the time is up, and you’ll be one step closer to achieving Markle’s sense of style.

The Stunner Ankle Frey

View photos

Courtesy

Shop now: $167 (Originally $238); motherdenim.com

The Enchanter Crop

View photos

Courtesy

Shop now: $200 (Originally $285); motherdenim.com

The Tripper Crew

View photos

Story continues