Meghan Markle Is Hoping a Judge Will Delay Her Upcoming Trial

From Good Housekeeping

Meghan Markle is reportedly asking for a delay in her upcoming trial.

Meghan sued the Mail on Sunday for breach of copyright after they published a private letter she wrote to he father.

Earlier this month, Vanity Fair royal reporter Katie Nicholl confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be heading to the U.K. in time for Meghan's upcoming High Court case against the Mail on Sunday. Meghan is suing the paper for breach of copyright over their publication of a private letter she wrote to her father — and is therefore required to appear in court on January 11, even though there's a pandemic.

However, People reports that Meghan's lawyers are asking for the trial to be delayed so that they have more time to work now that Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family has been included in the case by Associated Newspapers. Meghan's team members, who are reportedly confident in their case, will also allegedly ask for a summary judgment instead of a full trial.

View photos Photo credit: Getty Images More

It's unclear what this means for Meghan's potential travels to the U.K., but presumably if a summary judgement is agreed on, she won't have to fly to London. Either way, there have been lots of conflicting reports about the Sussexes' upcoming travel plans, with a source telling Us Weekly that "Frogmore Cottage has been prepped for Harry’s holiday arrival in December" and another source telling Entertainment Tonight that the royal couple is "not returning anytime soon."

Guess we'll see what happens!

You Might Also Like