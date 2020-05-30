Meghan Markle is helping London animal charity amid the pandemic

Photo credit: WPA Pool - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

The Duchess of Sussex has been assisting Mayhew, one of her London-based patronages, as it struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Meghan, who is currently based in Beverly Hills, has called the charity throughout the crisis, offering support as it experiences financial hardship. The organisation is dedicated to keeping homeless people and the dogs they rely on together and relies on public fundraising events for the bulk of its income. However, all events have been halted due to the UK lockdown and social distancing guidelines.



"The duchess is in touch and working with Mayhew at this time," a source confirmed to Newsweek. Mayhew urgently needs help to fund the purchasing of food, as well as flea and worming treatment for the dogs. "We receive no government support or anything so we rely completely on public donations, which are for the most part gathered from fundraising events," said the charity's media officer, Sarah Hastelow. "It's been a steady decline of operations and funds. We are trying to be as adaptive and reactive as possible."





Mayhew was one of the last engagement visits Meghan embarked on as a working royal. The duchess shared photos of her visit to the organisation in the days after she left for Canada, where she, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, resided before relocating permanently to Los Angeles, California.

You Might Also Like