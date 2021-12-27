Meghan Markle Handed Front-Page Apology By UK Tabloid

The Duchess of Sussex received a printed apology today from the publishers of Mail On Sunday after years-long legal battle.

The London High Court ordered the UK tabloid to print a front-page apology for breaching Meghan Markle’s privacy in February 2019 by printing parts of a five-page letter to her father after her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

More from Deadline

“The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online,” Sunday’s front page notice read.

“Following a hearing on 19-20 January, 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed,” the apology continued.

The High Court forced The Mail On Sunday to print a longer notice inside the paper under the headline “The Duchess Of Sussex” detailing their legal culpability.

Additionally, the Court ordered the apology be printed on the MailOnline’s homepage “for a period of one week” with a hyperlink to the full, official judgment.

Alongside various printed apologies, Markle will also be compensated nearly $1.7 million, 90% of her legal fees fighting the UK publisher..

Shortly after the Dec. 2 ruling, Markle stated, “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”

“While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create,” Markle continued.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.