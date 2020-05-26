Meghan Markle Got Prince Harry the Most Romantic Birthday Present This Year

From ELLE

Meghan Markle got Prince Harry the most adorable and romantic gift for his birthday.

According to a source, Meghan recreated her and Harry's 2017 trip to Botswana in their backyard, which is 'where they fell in love.'

ICYMI, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their second wedding anniversary this week and spent the day Zooming friends and drinking margaritas. A source also gave details about what the couple gave each other for the event, sharing that Meghan got Harry a 'beautiful, sentimental' car,d while Harry got Meg a 'huge, stunning' bouquet of roses and a ring.



However, none of that compares to how Meghan and Harry spent his birthday this year (reminder: it was in September), which sounds incredibly romantic. A source tells People that the couple 'always give each other incredibly romantic gifts,' and shared:

Last year, for Harry's birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard. It's a place that means so much to them—and to Harry in particular—so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love.

So sweet! Harry and Meghan dated for about a year before their 2017 trip to Botswana, and even shared a picture from the trip on their @SussexRoyal Instagram (RIP) last year with the caption, 'Their Royal Highnesses traveled to Botswana to assist Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar.'

So basically, consider the bar raised.

