Meghan Markle’s Former Suits Co-Star Patrick J Adams Admits He’s Now Too ‘Intimidated’ To Call His Royal Friend

Meghan Markle’s former ‘Suits’ co-star, Patrick J Adams, has admitted that he’s too afraid to get in contact with her since she’s become a member of the royal family.

The Canadian actor, who starred alongside Meghan on the US series, says the thought of picking up the phone to call the Duchess of Sussex “intimidates” him.

He tells Radio Times: “I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don’t know what I would say.

“After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I’m a little scared. I think it’s pure fear.

“I guess I’m scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation.”

Patrick says he and Meghan have spoken since she started dating Prince Harry – he was even among the celebrity guests at her wedding in 2018 – but her busy schedule means they have lost touch to an extent.

“We’ve spoken and texted a couple of times, Patrick says. “But Meghan’s life is incredibly full and she’s been navigating a lot.

“We don’t spend any time together, but that’s not because of anything other than how completely enormous her life has become in so many ways.

“But I have no doubt she’s up to the task and that she and Prince Harry are up to the task together. Meghan is an incredibly strong and powerful woman. It seems to me like she’s handling herself very, very well.”

Patrick also spoke out in support of his friend, saying critics actually know very little about her.

“It’s been wild to watch,” he says. “I have a lot of empathy for anybody whose life becomes discussed all over the planet by people who probably know less than one per cent about what’s truly going on behind closed doors.

“Knowing what’s in Meghan’s heart and knowing how compassionate she can be,...

