Royal fashion: Meghan Markle's sleek Everlane jumpsuit is on sale for 30% off right now
We love it when the Duchess of Sussex, often spotted in designer clothing, steps out in more affordable gear. One of her favourite brands for both official engagements and more casual events is Everlane, the ethical brand that’s known as much for its chic basics as it is for Meghan’s fondness for sporting it.
Some of the Duchess’s favourite Everlane pieces include their Day Market Tote, which she was spotted with at the Invictus Games in 2017, as well as their Editor Slingback, while on her royal tour of Africa.
One piece that she seems to be extra fond of is the Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit, which she’s worn on multiple occasions — and it happens to be on sale.
Everlane Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit
SHOP IT: Everlane, $125 (originally $179)
This chic jumpsuit is regularly priced at $179, but right now as part of Everlane’s Black Friday sale event you can score the Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit in two chic colours for up to 40 per cent off.
Not just beloved by the Duchess of Sussex, shoppers too have fallen for this versatile one-piece. It’s earned a 4.6 star rating on more than 500 reviews, gaining praise for its perfect fit and comfort.
“I bought a couple of items from Everlane and I love them all but this jumpsuit beats them all!” raved one reviewer. “You can dress it up or down so thank you Everlane for creating the perfect wardrobe piece! Every woman should own one.”
“This jumpsuit is super comfortable and I've already gotten tons of compliments at work,” added another. “The fabric feels durable and fancy enough for me to wear to a wedding, too...Super excited about this purchase.”
If you’re concerned about the fit of this jumpsuit, reviewers revealed that it’s generally true to size, but does run on the longer side. If you’re petite, you may need to invest in a tailor for the hem, but taller reviewers were thrilled with the flattering proportions.
“This jumpsuit is of incredible quality. Admittedly I’m short and the length is longer on me,” wrote one reviewer. “I loved the item so much I will likely have it shortened to match the length it is in the photos.”
You can bet that this fan-favourite jumpsuit won’t stick around forever, so shop it on sale now.
Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit in Dusty Blue
SHOP IT: Everlane, $108 (originally $179)
