Meghan Markle’s Everlane jumpsuit has been given a summer update. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

One of the many things Meghan Markle did during her time as a senior royal was to shine a spotlight on ethical fashion brands.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Whether it was stepping out on the red carpet or visiting one of the charities she was patron of, her lessons in style were frequent and fairly sourced.

One such brand that Meghan continues to champion is Everlane, a designer which focuses on comfortable, long-lasting basics created in ethical factories by fairly-paid workers.

As well as her trusty Everlane tote bag, her affordable jumpsuit from the same brand accompanied her on the then-Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour around Africa.

She wore the simple black all-in-one when she visited The Woodstock Exchange, a hub for art and design in Cape Town, to meet with women entrepreneurs working in technology, pairing it with matching Manolo Blahnik heels.

Meghan Markle visits the Woodstock Exchange wearing her Everlane jumpsuit. (Getty Images)

And now, the basic jumpsuit has undergone a summer overhaul, meaning that we’ve found the ideal, airy outfit to see us through the warmer months.

The newly-styled jumpsuit, which comes in five different colourways, is made of the same breathable fabric you can lounge in while still feeling effortlessly put together.

The Linen Square-Neck Jumpsuit features a cool, square neckline and bra-friendly straps and can be paired with a loose t-shirt or worn on its own.

Buy it: The Linen Square-Neck Jumpsuit | £72 from Everlane

Dress it up with a pair of high heels, as Meghan expertly demonstrated, or style it for everyday use with a pair of sandals.

To check out other colours, and jumpsuit, styles you can view the full Everlane collection here, and if you’re still keen on Meghan’s original black version then you can still get your hands on one for £98 here.

In short, rain or shine, smart or casual, it’s got you covered.