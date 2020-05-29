These Meghan Markle-inspired earrings are back in stock

Meghan Markle-inspired earrings are available to buy from Etsy and cost under £50. (Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has fans flocking to buy her latest outfit, shoes or accessories whenever she steps out.

While some may swoon over her black Everlane jumpsuit, others have been splashing out on the Veja trainers she previously wore on the royal tour in Sydney.

However, there is another item we have been lusting after for months - Markle’s diamond Snowstorm earrings.

The 38-year-old royal wore the statement jewellery piece, from Canadian jeweller Birks, to her wedding rehearsal dinner at Windsor Castle just days prior to marrying Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

What if we told you there was a way we could replicate the look, but for a fraction of the price? You’re in luck.

Etsy seller, MeghansMirror, has recreated the accessory for just £35.67, while the original is said to have cost £7,109.

The Meghan Markle Inspired Snowstorm earrings on Etsy have been a huge hit, as they had previously sold out, but are now back in stock and available for pre-sale now.

The design, which measure 19mm in length and 13mm in width, are made from AAA grade cubic zirconia with a mirror polish, as well as gold plating.

Customers can’t get enough of the dupe, which has been sold over 2,600 times, and received an average of 4.9 stars.

One shopper wrote: “The earrings are stunning!!!! I must say , I just love anything pave! They are made extremely well, worth the wait. They are extremely comfortable too, very happy with them. Cute packaging as well.”

“Absolutely beautiful replica earrings! The backs are sturdy as well which was a concern of mine. Very happy with my purchase”, shared another.

Markle also accessorised with the expensive earrings during the royal tour of Ireland two years ago, as well as for the Commonwealth Day Service in London in March this year.