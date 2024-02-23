Meghan Markle Dressed Like a Teddy Bear For Lunch With a Fashion Friend

Karwai Tang

Meghan Markle can be glam when the moment calls for it. Remember that stunning olive green gown and diamond chain necklace she wore to the One Year to Go Dinner in Vancouver, Canada earlier this month? But most days the Duchess of Sussex generally seems to favor a more understated look with an emphasis on neutral colors, minimalist design, good tailoring, and soft fabrics.

Those style signatures were on full display Markle met former Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller for lunch at Cipriani in Beverly Hills on February 22. Fittingly, in photos published by British Vogue, the Duchess wore a pair of Givenchy aviator sunglasses to meet up with Keller, who, as you may remember, previously designed Markle's royal wedding dress.

The shades were the perfect way to top off an otherwise unfussy ensemble built around a teddy bear brown Max Mara coat. Underneath the cashmere wool jacket, Meghan Markle tucked a black crewneck into a pair of wide-leg Ulla Johnson trousers before finishing it all off with pointed-toe Aquazzura flats and a brown suede Cesta Collective clutch. The outfit strikes a perfect balance between classic prep and casual cool, blending British and American style influences to create a laidback-yet-polished vibe that's all her own.

