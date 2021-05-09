Meghan Markle Discusses How The Pandemic Has Disproportionately Impacted Women of Color At Vax Live

Photo credit: VAX Live

Meghan Markle wasn't able to attend Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World in person, but she still made sure her voice was heard at the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex co-chaired the event, which was organized to raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage people to get vaccinated. While Prince Harry attended the event in-person, Meghan, who is currently very pregnant with the couple's second child, was not able to join him. Her presence was still very much felt at Vax Live, however, as she recorded a video message for the occasion.

Meghan’s poignant message about vaccine equity at #VaxLive concert and her soon to be born baby daughter #DuchessMeghan will have with #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/FDvFHuMo1S — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) May 9, 2021

Meghan wore a gorgeous red shirt dress with a pink poppy flower pattern in the video, which was filmed outdoors in a lovely garden (presumably at or near the Sussexes' home in Montecito, California). The duchess wore her hair down in loose curls, pull simply to one side and could be seen protectively cradling her stomach in some moments during the clip.

In her brief speech, the Meghan discussed the intersection of gender and the pandemic, specifically, how women—and especially women of color—will be disproportionately affected by the pandemic and its related shutdowns, saying:

"The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19. And we've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic. Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty.

My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward."

