Meghan Markle Discusses Her First Solo Engagement with Queen Elizabeth: ‘It Was Such a Good Day’

Meghan Markle is sharing never-before-heard details about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth.

In the new episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, Markle discussed her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth (which took place in 2018 on the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire). “My first official engagement with Her Majesty was very early on after we got married,” she said. “We took the Royal Train together, and we had breakfast that morning. I had a really great time with her.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The pair attended a special ceremony celebrating the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire, England. When asked about their one-on-one interactions, Markle admitted that it was very casual behind closed doors.

“I treated her as my husband’s grandma,” Markle explained. “And knowing that—of course—there has to be a completely different sense of propriety and whatnot in public, when you’re sitting and having breakfast, [we were] just able to talk.”

Peter Byrne/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex also confirmed that Queen Elizabeth treated her like a member of the royal family, even when no one was looking. “When we got into the car in between engagements, she had a blanket and she’d put it over my knees,” Markle recalled. “And we were sitting in the car with this blanket, and I thought, ‘I recognize and respect and see that you are the queen. But in this moment, I’m so grateful that there’s a grandmother figure because that feels like family.’”

Markle continued, “And because I was so so close with my grandmother, and I took care of her in her final years, it was such a good day. We laughed.”

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The pictures speak for themselves.

