Meghan Markle describes the ‘solace and comfort’ of having pets ahead of first interview since giving birth

Duchess of Sussex (PA Wire)

The Duchess of Sussex described the “solace and comfort” she gets from her pets as she prepares to give her first interview since the birth of her daughter.

Meghan, who has a beagle called Guy and a Labrador called Pula, wrote about her pets for an animal charity Mayhew.

Writing in a foreword for the annual review of the charity, of which she is a patron, she said the last year had been a time of “shared crisis”.

She wrote: “Over the last year, each of us have felt the profound effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“Be it the loss of a loved one, the health challenges far too many faced, or the disproportionate life changes everyone has experienced, it has been an overwhelming process of grief, growth and also of gratitude.

“I have heard from so many of you about the impact of having a pet with you at home during the isolation of lockdown; you have mentioned the therapeutic effect of having your animal by your side and the solace and comfort you found in their company.”

The duchess, who gave birth to her daughter Lilibet two weeks ago, will give her first interview on Sunday when she appears on a US radio show to discuss her children’s book The Bench.

She became a patron of the London-based charity in January 2019 and a year later made a surprise visit to its headquarters in one of her last official outings in the UK.

Read More

Meghan thanks animal lovers for supporting London welfare charity

Demand for peonies surged by almost 100% in last three years, says supermarket

What the papers say – June 10