Meghan Markle’s Denim J.Crew Shirtdress Is Finally Back (but It’s About to Sell Out Again)
Let’s take a trip down memory lane back to September 2019, when Meghan Markle attended the U.S. Open to cheer on her dear friend, Serena Williams, with perfectly wavy hair, glowing skin, and a denim J.Crew shirtdress. While her beauty look is achievable with a few key makeup tools, recreating Markle’s exact outfit has not been that simple: As per usual, the denim midi sold out minutes after she was seen in it.
Fast forward to today, and that famous denim dress that we’re deeming a year-round staple is back in stock — and that’s not even the best part. The cherry on top of the latest Markle-approved restock news is that it’s on super sale. The denim shirtdress typically retails for $118, was marked down to $78.99, and now qualifies for J.Crew’s current promotion for an extra 40 percent off. Crunch those numbers, and you get down to $47.39, which makes this Markle-approved fashion find one of the most affordable out there.
J.Crew Denim Shirtdress With Tie Belt, $47.39 (orig. $118)
The J.Crew denim dress is inherently simple with its easygoing silhouette and fitted waist. That means you can style it in a plethora of ways, whether that’s with crisp white sneakers, lace-up espadrilles, or a cool pair of cowboy boots. On chiller days, you can layer the dress on top of a long-sleeve turtleneck or simply throw your favorite leather moto jacket over it. As you can see, the styling possibilities are endless.
If you’re looking for an easy, wear-everywhere dress that won’t burn a hole in your bank account but is still Markle-approved, we’ve officially found it at J.Crew. Shop the versatile shirtdress while you can below. (Need even more budget-friendly inspiration from her closet? That dreamy Topshop Organza Sleeve Blouse she recently wore is back in stock in some sizes.)
