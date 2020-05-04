Meghan Markle Debuts Evil Eye Necklace That 'Protects from Negative Energies,' Says Jeweler

Meghan Markle is a believer in the power of the evil eye — at least when it comes to fashion.

During a recent virtual discussion in association with the charity Smart Works, of which she is patron, Meghan accessorized a favorite red sweater with two gold necklaces, one of which was adorned with an evil eye motif.

“The necklace bears a blue topaz evil eye to protect its wearer from negative energies,” says Lynette Ong, the Singapore-born, London-based founder of Edge of Ember, the jewelry design house behind the piece.“I wear mine every day, and it has certainly helped me translate negative energies into positive vibes.”

Inspired by vintage coins found in Asia, the Visionary Charm Necklace in 18K vermeil gold retails for $175. (It's currently sold out and available for pre-order.) It's the third piece of jewelry Meghan has worn in public featuring an evil eye, a symbol that is said to bring the wearer good fortune, happiness and health.

In December 2018, Meghan wore a Hamsa ring featuring an evil eye by the Turkish brand Kismet to visit a residential nursing home run by the Royal Variety Charity.

GEOFF PUGH/AFP via Getty Images Meghan Markle

And last September, during her tour of South Africa with Prince Harry, she wore a necklace by Alemdara featuring a diamond pavé mini hand of Hamsa and a small blue evil eye.

Karwai Tang/WireImage Meghan Markle

It’s not the first time Meghan has worn a symbolic piece from Edge of Ember either. During her final tour of her patronages before leaving the U.K in March, Meghan wore another gold pendant from the brand: the Kismet pendant she sported during her speech at a school in Dagenham for International Women’s Day.

Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle

“I come from Singapore, where East meets West, old meets new, and remnants of tradition in a cosmopolitan city remind us of senses long forgotten,” Ong says of her symbolic designs. “It’s common to have keepsakes imbued with positive energy, capable of bringing luck and fortune.”