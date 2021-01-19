Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas wanted letter published in Mail on Sunday to ‘set the record straight’ - court

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle (PA/Reuters)

The Duchess of Sussex’s father said a handwritten letter from his daughter “signalled the end of our relationship” and he cherry-picked extracts to be published in the media, the High Court has heard.

Thomas Markle received the five-page note from Meghan in August 2018, when she pleaded with him to stop talking to the media and discussed about their deteriorating relationship.

The Duchess, 39, is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), the publishers of the Mail on Sunday, after parts of the letter appeared in print in February 2019.

She insists the letter was an attempt at reconciliation with her father, and is suing for breach of privacy and copyright over news articles featuring her words.

In his witness statement to the court, Mr Markle, 76, insisted he was the driving force behind the newspaper articles, believing a People magazine feature had “misrepresented the tone and content of the letter”.

“The letter was not an attempt at a reconciliation. It was a criticism of me”, he wrote.

“The letter didn't say she loved me. It did not even ask how I was. It showed no concern about the fact I had suffered a heart attack and asked no questions about my health.

“It actually signalled the end of our relationship, not a reconciliation.”

Mr Markle said he believes his daughter had asked friends to speak to People magazine, and claimed his reply to Meghan had also been “misrepresented”.

“It said I had replied to Meg's letter by requesting a photo opportunity”, Mr Markle said. “I had suggested a photo of Meg and me together as I thought a photo showing we were in a harmonious relationship would make the press back off.”

He accused his daughter of having “shut me out”, and said he spoke to the Mail on Sunday to try to “properly set the record straight and show that what People magazine had published was false and unfair”.

“The article had given an inaccurate picture of the contents of the letter and my reply and had vilified me by making out that I was dishonest, exploitative, publicity-seeking, uncaring and cold-hearted, leaving a loyal and dutiful daughter devastated.

“I had to defend myself against that attack.”

Part of ANL’s defence to the privacy claim is that the news articles were performing a public service by airing Mr Markle’s story of the disputed letter.

Mr Markle said he insisted on the letter being published in part, telling the court: “If the public didn't see the letter and read what it said in its own words, I did not think anyone would believe me”.

He added: “The Mail on Sunday respected my wish to publish extracts from the letter as it was telling my story and it was up to me to say which parts of the letter needed to be published for me to tell that story.

“I was therefore shown all of the extracts and I approved publication of those extracts. I could have said no if they had wanted to publish parts of the letter which I didn't want published. The choice was mine.

“I did not want the whole of the letter to be published. The reason for that was because I thought the letter as a whole made Meg look terrible.”

Mail on Sunday editor Ted Verity said he approved the initial story as he believed the letter’s contents had been misrepresented in the People magazine feature.

“I read the letter as a rather legalistic kind of ‘J'Accuse’ – which was not how it was portrayed in People magazine”, he said.

“It therefore seemed to me that what Tom was saying was credible, and that he was entitled to correct the record and it was right to give him an opportunity to do so.”

The Duchess is applying for summary judgment in her claim, arguing ANL does not have a credible defence to her claims. The hearing continues.

