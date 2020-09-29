Meghan Markle loses latest court skirmish as judge rules Mail On Sunday can use 'Finding Freedom'

Meghan Markle has lost the latest court battle against the Mail On Sunday, as a judge has ruled the paper can rely on extracts from a book about her in its defence.

Meghan, 39, is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) after it published extracts of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in the weeks after her wedding to Prince Harry.

In the latest pre-trial showdown, ANL asked to amend its defence to argue that she “co-operated with the authors of the recently published book Finding Freedom to put out their version of certain events”.

Finding Freedom, written by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, was released in August and contained new information about when Harry and Meghan were dating, and the first time Meghan met her brother-in-law to be Prince William.

Meghan’s lawyers deny either she or Harry had anything to do with the book, and even issued a scathing statement suggesting it was the subject of creative licence.

On the book’s references to the letter she sent to her father, and the subsequent reporting, Meghan’s lawyers pointed out the authors used references that were “extracts from the letter lifted from the defendant’s own articles”.

View photos Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family is a biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which was released in the summer. (Getty Images) More

Read more: Why is Meghan Markle suing the Mail on Sunday?

Last week, Justin Rushbrooke QC, representing the duchess, said: “The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book.”

Scobie even provided a witness statement confirming the couple did not speak to him or Durand, adding: “They did not authorise the Book and have never been interviewed for it. The Book was always prepared on the understanding that it was to be independent and unauthorised. As journalists we wanted to be able to look into the other side of the story without worrying about offending any collaborators/sources.”

This court battle is the third skirmish between the two parties since Meghan announced she was suing ANL at the end of a royal tour in southern Africa in October 2019.

Meghan won one, in which she applied to keep the names of her friends who spoke to People magazine about the letter, private, but ANL won the first, seeing her have to strike out parts of her case against them.

WATCH: Meghan and Harry deny reality show coming to Netflix

Read more: 4 court battles Harry and Meghan are currently fighting

The duchess, 39, says that she did not know her friends were going to speak to the magazine about the letter until she saw the published article.

Meghan is suing over five articles which appeared in the Mail On Sunday and the MailOnline in February 2019 which included parts of the letter she had sent in August 2018.

The headline of the first Mail on Sunday article read: “Revealed: The letter showing true tragedy of Meghan’s rift with a father she says has ‘broken her heart into a million pieces’.”

The matter is to go to full trial in January 2021.