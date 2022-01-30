Meghan Markle ‘could be set to relaunch lifestyle blog The Tig’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle could be set to revive her old lifestyle blog.

The Duchess of Sussex started her “passion project” The Tig in 2014, which was named after her favourite red wine: Tiganello.

On the blog Meghan shared little snippets of her life along with recipes, beauty tips and reflections on feminism.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Meghan’s lawyers filed a new application to trademark “The Tig” name in July 2021.

Los Angeles lawyer Majorie Witter Norman filed the application under a Delaware-based holding company Frim Fram Inc, which links back to the Duchess’s business manager Andrew Meyer.

Speaking to People, Meghan explained the story behind the ‘Tig’ name: “[Trying Tiganello wine] was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.”

The site included a number of personal essays that delved into her relationship with her mother as well as what it was like to be celebrating Valentine’s Day as a single woman.

She also showcased her sense of style with product round-ups and recipes, plus she invited some of her close friends including celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin to write columns for the site.

Her site and personal Instagram were shut down prior to her marriage to Prince Harry.

If you search for The Tig now, the blog has been replaced with a farewell letter addressed to “all my Tig friends” from the Duchess of Sussex.

She wrote, “After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig.”

Calling the site “a passion project” and “her little engine that could”, she said, “[The Tig] evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy."

“Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth - as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough,” she finished.