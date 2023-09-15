Meghan Markle Continues to Say 'Yes' to Post-Labor Day Whites

Twice is a statement, not a coincidence.

Even as a royal, Meghan Markle wasn't one to follow so-called fashion rules (she mixed black and navy blue, wore ripped jeans, and refused to match her handbag to her shoes). So, wearing white after Labor Day? Not such a big deal.



Case in point: At the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany this week, Meghan has worn all-white not once, but twice already. First, she and Harry attended a volleyball match between Ukraine and Nigeria, and for the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a white Ralph Lauren sleeveless sweater vest and a pair of white skinny jeans. And the following day, she doubled down on breaking the no whites after Labor Day rule — this time, in a creamy romper. She paired her collared playsuit with a coordinating blazer with the sleeves rolled up, and accessorized with flat black sandals and a matching shoulder bag.



A gold wristwatch, sculptural earrings, and aviator sunglasses completed her rebellious look, while her brunette hair was worn down with a middle part and styled straight.

Another volleyball match at today's Invictus Games served as a birthday celebration for Prince Harry, who just turned 39. Players and spectators sitting in the stands serenaded the Duke of Sussex with a rendition of "Happy Birthday," to which he gave everyone a thumbs up. Meghan, meanwhile, beamed at her husband with a huge smile.

Invictus Games organizers also sent Harry birthday wishes on Twitter. "From all of us at the @InvictusGamesDE, a heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the founder and patron of @WeAreInvictus, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," they wrote alongside a silly picture of the royal in sunglasses. "You've given hope, inspired millions and never stop putting a smile on peoples faces."

From all of us at the @InvictusGamesDE, a heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the founder and patron of @WeAreInvictus, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex 💛 You've given hope, inspired millions and never stop putting a smile on peoples faces 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ibbTuURDEj — Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 (@InvictusGamesDE) September 15, 2023

