Meghan Markle Chose Her Dress for the Oprah Interview Because of Its Symbolism

It is well known that members of the royal family often use their outfits to send a message, through the choice of style or color or motif. And even though she has stepped back as a working royal, the Duchess of Sussex appears to be continuing to adopt this trend.

T&C understands that Meghan specifically chose a dress with a lotus flower for her landmark interview with Oprah because of the symbolism behind the bloom. Her elegant and formal black silk dress by Armani features an embroidered lotus flower on the right hand side. Last year, Town & Country posted a story about the meaning of the flower, pointing out that it is associated with rebirth and spiritual enlightenment. The piece highlighted the resilience of the flower and its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions.

It reads: “With its roots latched in mud, it submerges every night into river water and miraculously re-blooms the next morning, sparklingly clean. In many cultures, this process associates the flower with rebirth and spiritual enlightenment.” The piece continues: “With such refusal to accept defeat, it's almost impossible not to associate this flower with unwavering faith. Although cultures have largely dubbed the lotus as a spiritual figurehead, it is most emblematic of the faith within ourselves.”

The story highlighted how the lotus is the perfect gift for anyone recovering from injury or traumatic experience, making it an interesting choice for Meghan, who once described how she had found online trolling “almost unsurvivable.” The Duchess’s comments — which were made during a discussion with podcast Teenager Therapy — are repeated by Oprah during a preview video of her interview. “'Almost unsurvivable,' sounds like there was a breaking point,” Oprah says in a trailer for the conversation. The talk show host also outlined in the teaser: “I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that is off limits.”

Meghan and Harry's chat with Oprah will be aired on CBS at 8 p.m. EST on March 7.

