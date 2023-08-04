Here’s How Meghan Markle Is Celebrating Her 42nd Birthday Today

Meghan Markle is ringing in her 42nd birthday today and marking the milestone in a ~chill~ manner. According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex's special day is low-key but special, with tons of family time alongside Prince Harry and the couple's two bbs, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Meghan and Harry were spotted out at Tre Lune in Montecito, California on Tuesday for dinner, and they were photographed here looking extra chic.

In the lead-up to Meghan's birthday, PR expert Mayah Riaz spoke with the Mirror and opined that Meghan will likely prefer a "private affair" with close friends and family to ring in her 42nd year, compared to other birthdays. She also added that the celebrations "will possibly be quite toned down this year."

Riaz mused, "It's quite possible that Meghan will spend the day of her actual birthday at home in Montecito, surrounded by her two children, Prince Harry, possibly her mother Doria [Ragland], and their rescue dogs."

The past few months haven't been smooth sailing for the couple, who have been the subject of untrue rumors about "trouble in paradise" and speculative headlines surrounding their entertainment endeavors after their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify came to an end last month. But things seem to be looking up for the couple after Meghan recently signed with agency William Morris Endeavor and Harry’s Netflix show Heart of Invictus was given an approximate release date by the streamer.

Plus, the Sussexes could be using Meghan's birthday to announce important philanthropic endeavors they're a part of as they've done in the past. Case in point? While Meghan didn't publicly celebrate her 40th birthday, she marked the milestone by announcing her 40x40 initiative, which encouraged people to commit 40 minutes of their time to supporting women returning to work. The announcement was also filled to the brim with surprises, including support via a video call from Melissa McCarthy and even a surprise appearance from Prince Harry himself!

Harry and Meghan even made a rare public appearance this week with the release of a new video showing them congratulating the winners of the Responsible Tech Youth Power Fund over the phone. "Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially, are incredibly grateful," Prince Harry said to one of the winners as Meghan nodded beside him. "They don't know it yet, but they will," the Duchess of Sussex added.

