This is how Meghan Markle celebrated Mother’s Day

The Duchess of Sussex marked Mother’s Day in the US on Sunday by supporting mothers experiencing homelessness in California, which is where she lives with the Duke of Sussex and their two-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

The couple’s support was revealed on the organisation’s Instagram account.

Harvest Home is a charity that offers housing and resources to homeless mothers across Los Angeles.

On Sunday, the organisation uploaded a photograph of a mother and child with the words “thank you to Archewell Foundation” over the top.

The accompanying caption read: “Happy Mother’s Day today and every day to all moms out there.

“Thank you for your constant love, your tireless energy, and for showing up and being just ‘enough’. We see you and we love you.

“Today, we are thrilled to have the support of Archewell Foundation, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Procter & Gamble, who are donating diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items to ensure that the moms and babies at Harvest Home are celebrated all throughout the year.”

The post included a second image that contained a quote from a letter Meghan Markle had written to Harvest Home in which she thanked them for the important work that they do.

“As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting,” the Duchess, who is expecting her second child this summer, wrote.

“These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values.

“Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own.”

Meghan went on to discuss how pregnancy can be a difficult time for so many expectant mothers.

“When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of color and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities,” she wrote.

“I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home’s residents.”

