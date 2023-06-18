Meghan Markle Broke Out a Pair of Skinny Jeans to Complete a Rare Casual Fit

There's nothing like fresh air after a breakup. Just one day after Meghan Markle's split from Spotify, the Archetypes podcast host was spotted wearing a casual (and refreshingly attainable) fit while out and about in California.

In a series of photos from June 16, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen wearing a pair of black skinny jeans and a matching top with black ballet flats and her oversized Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU bag. Per The Daily Mail, Markle also layered the otherwise all-black ensemble with La Ligne's Mini Marina Sweater in cream and cobalt blue, which retails for $195 on the brand's website and runs from a size XS to 3XL.

Markle went for a minimal makeup look and wore her hair down in loose waves with a Gen Z-approved middle part, despite breaking out their least-favorite style of denim. You can see the pics here.

No matter what TikTok says, skinny jeans are alive and well. Just ask Markle's sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who wore her own pair of form-fitting dark wash denim with a cozy green turtleneck sweater, chunky hiking boots, and an olive Barbour jacket during a visit to Wales in April 2023.

For her part, Meghan Markle has worn skinny jeans for multiple public outings, often balancing the casual item with an elevated blazer. For example, Markle paired black ankle skinnies with a white, pinstriped blazer at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia. Four years later, she broke out a similar pair of blue-wash skinny jeans with a belted Brandon Maxwell blazer for the same event, which took place in the Netherlands in April 2022. The middle part has also remained consistent.

Long live the skinny jean.

