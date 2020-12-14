Meghan Markle wears chic blouse in CNN Heroes tribute: Here's how to get the look
Watch: Meghan Markle honours those during coronavirus pandemic
Meghan Markle appeared on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute to pay tribute to the communities who have come together during the pandemic.
The 39-year-old royal’s surprise appearance marked her first TV appearance since she opened up earlier this year about suffering a miscarriage.
In the pre-recorded segment, Markle said: “In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I'm inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities.
"Back in March, the COVID-19 crisis hit hard, and overnight everything seemed to change. For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic, and far too many were faced with the heartbreaking question: How am I going to put food on the table for my family? But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry."
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7H pic.twitter.com/jnPzPtmBGx
— CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020
For the appearance Markle wore a mink-coloured pussy-bow blouse, which is believed to be from Giorgio Armani, which she paired with black trousers, Catherine Zoraida gold swallow earrings, and a Cartier bracelet.
The Giorgio Armani pussy bow blouse is made from Mulberry silk, and features a band collar, with a tie detail at the front.
The design also features a cropped sleeve, and zip fastening at the back.
The blouse has proved to be a huge hit with shoppers as it has almost sold out, with just a few sizes left in stock at Farfetch.
Plus, it has been reduced from £1,537 to £845 online at Farfetch.
For those who want to emulate the former Suits actor’s look, can do so for less, as high street brands have got very similar blouses available to buy now.
