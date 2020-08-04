It's Meghan Markle's Birthday! Here's Her Big Year In Pictures

Meghan Markle has had a big year.
As the Duchess of Sussex celebrates her 39th birthday on Tuesday, she has a lot to look back on: she traveled to South Africa, spend time in B.C. and L.A., guest-edited British Vogue’s prestigious September issue, launched a charitable clothing line and sued British tabloids.
Oh yeah, and she made history by
stepping away from the Royal Family.
She still received birthday wishes via Instagram from the Queen and from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s account.
And a group of her devoted fans, the “
Sussex Squad,” have launched a scholarship in Meghan’s name with the Campaign for Female Education, a group that works to eradicate poverty by educating women across Africa.
Given the privacy Meghan has sought, we likely won’t have an update on
what cake she picked up to celebrate her 39th birthday, or a sweet message from Prince Harry like we did last year. But we can look back at some of her best moments from her 38th year. July 2019: Meghan guest-edits British Vogue
Okay, so maybe this is cheating:
she guest-edited British Vogue's September issue
, which came out in August and was announced in late July, which was obviously before her Aug. 4 birthday. But her work generated discussion far beyond its initial publication, made record-breaking sales, and
won an award
for its commitment to diversity. It counts!
More September 2019: Meghan visited New York to watch Serena Williams at the US Open Tennis Tournament
Remember when overseas travel was possible?! What a time. In early fall, Meghan took quick trip from the U.K. to New York,
to watch her friend Serena Williams
compete in the US Open. (Williams lost to Canadian Bianca Andreescu.)
More September 2019: Meghan launches a charity clothing line
As soon as she returned from maternity leave a few months after the birth of her son Archie, she launched into a new project:
designing a capsule collection
to benefit Smart Works, a UK organization that provides clothing and job coaching to women who are unemployed.
More September 2019: Meghan and Prince Harry leave for their royal tour in southern Africa Story continues
At the end of September, Meghan and Harry took on what we didn't realize at the time would be
their last tour
as senior members of the Royal Family. They brought baby Archie with them when they arrived in Cape Town. Then Harry went on to Botswana, Angola and Malawi, meeting back up with his wife and son in Johannesburg in early October.
More September 2019: Meghan visits the NGO Justice Desk in Nyanga, Cape Town, South Africa
Many of Meghan's events during her time in South Africa
focused on women's rights
: she attended a memorial for murdered student Uyinene Mrwetyana and met with anti-apartheid and feminist activist Sophia Williams-De Bruyn. In this photo, she met with the NGO Justice Desk, where she gave a speech expressing solidarity with South African women.
“On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband, as a member of the Royal Family, I want you to know that for me, I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman,
as a woman of colour and as your sister
,” she said.
More September 2019: Harry, Meghan and Archie meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Arch meets Arch! Meghan, Harry and baby Archie met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town. It's not every day your infant son meets a legendary human rights activist!
More October 2019: She admits she's been struggling
In a clip from an ITV interview that feels especially poignant given what we know now, Meghan Markle
told a reporter
that she found media scrutiny during her pregnancy and right after to be very difficult.
More December 2019: Meghan and Harry skip Christmas with the Royal Family January 2020: Meghan and Harry quit
In a shocking move, the Sussexes started the year off by
announcing their plans to step down
from their roles as senior royals.
The move was “very unprecedented,” Toronto-based royal expert Patricia Treble told HuffPost Canada. “This has simply never happened before.”
More March 2020: Harry and Meghan return to London for their last royal engagement
There was a lot of interest as the Sussexes returned to the U.K. from Canada in early March to attend their last round of royal engagements.
More March 2020: Harry and Meghan attend their very last event March 2020: Meghan and Harry move to Los Angeles April 2020: Meghan's first post-royal project comes out July 2020: Meghan gives her first official post-royal speech
We don't have a ton of details about what Harry and Meghan have been up to since their move to L.A., aside from sometimes
delivering meals
to help with pandemic efforts. But a few weeks ago, Meghan gave her very first official speech in her post-royal era, where she talked about the importance of
challenging powerful institutions
.
"I say to you: Keep challenging. Keep pushing. Make them a little uncomfortable, because it’s only in that discomfort that we actually create the conditions to reimagine our standards, our policies, our leadership," she said.
More
This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.