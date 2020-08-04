It's Meghan Markle's Birthday! Here's Her Big Year In Pictures

Meghan Markle has had a big year.

As the Duchess of Sussex celebrates her 39th birthday on Tuesday, she has a lot to look back on: she traveled to South Africa, spend time in B.C. and L.A., guest-edited British Vogue’s prestigious September issue, launched a charitable clothing line and sued British tabloids.

Oh yeah, and she made history by stepping away from the Royal Family.

She still received birthday wishes via Instagram from the Queen and from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s account.

And a group of her devoted fans, the “Sussex Squad,” have launched a scholarship in Meghan’s name with the Campaign for Female Education, a group that works to eradicate poverty by educating women across Africa.

Given the privacy Meghan has sought, we likely won’t have an update on what cake she picked up to celebrate her 39th birthday, or a sweet message from Prince Harry like we did last year. But we can look back at some of her best moments from her 38th year.

July 2019: Meghan guest-edits British Vogue

September 2019: Meghan visited New York to watch Serena Williams at the US Open Tennis Tournament

Remember when overseas travel was possible?! What a time. In early fall, Meghan took quick trip from the U.K. to New York, to watch her friend Serena Williams compete in the US Open. (Williams lost to Canadian Bianca Andreescu.)

September 2019: Meghan launches a charity clothing line

As soon as she returned from maternity leave a few months after the birth of her son Archie, she launched into a new project: designing a capsule collection to benefit Smart Works, a UK organization that provides clothing and job coaching to women who are unemployed.

September 2019: Meghan and Prince Harry leave for their royal tour in southern Africa