This rarely happens, but some of Meghan Markle’s favourite beauty brands are 25% off right now

It's time for a royal glow up with 25% off some of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite beauty brands (via Getty Images)

If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yourself, Nordstrom currently has a massive sale on clothing, home and beauty – including a few of Meghan Markle’s favourite brands.

Before Markle became a royal, she was an actress and blogger (R.I.P. The Tig) and frequently revealed some of her favourite beauty products and tricks of the trade. Lucky for us, those archives still exist.

With hair products, skincare and makeup all part of the Nordstrom sale (including some brands like La Mer, which rarely go on sale) the below Meghan Markle-approved brands will have you glowing like a royal.

La Mer Reparative SkinTint Broad Spectrum SPF 30

What is it? A sheer, lightweight facial tint to give a luminous and healthy glow. While Markle is a big fan of La Mer Eye Balm Intense, which is currently sold out, shoppers love the luminous effects and protection of this SPF 30. La Mer is a beloved beauty brand thanks to its French approach to skincare, giving you the royal glow up you crave.

Shopper review: “I use this on the days when I need some coverage but nothing too full on - more natural. Love that this is light. Smells like luxury and the bottle has lasted me a long time so far. Well worth it,” says one customer.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $107 (originally $143)

Oribe Mystify Restyle Spray

What is it? This is a hydrating spray that reactivates previous days’ products to make the most of day-two hair. This spray also nourishes, strengthens and shields your strands against thermal damage. The Duchess has been a long-time fan of Oribe products, shouting out the Dry Texturizing Spray on her blog in the past, but we think this restyling spray gives the greatest bang for your buck.

Shopper review: “Love this product. It’s my second bottle. I try to wash my hair 1-2 times a week and this not only helps to refresh my hair but it keeps my hair from drying out and breaking,” raves one review.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $25 (originally $33)

YSL Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Pen

What is it? This is the key to Markle’s royal glow: a pen that brightens, smooths and perfects your complexion, this concealer promises to highlight your best features with a natural, luminous finish. Perfect for keeping dark spots at bay, this royal beauty staple is 25 per cent off selected colours.

Shopper review: “This is the absolute best concealer ever. The coverage is phenomenal. No fine lines from it whatsoever and it goes on so smoothly. Definitely a must have for your collection,” reads one review.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, from $39 (originally $53)

Revitalash Revitabrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner

What is it? Revitalash has been a long-rumoured Markle beauty essential with some speculating the product has attributed to the Duchess’s long, beautiful lashes. With eyebrow lamination being all the rage, this eyebrow conditioner helps beautify and enhance the look of bold, defined brows using scientifically-advanced peptides, extracts and vitamins. Sign us up!

Shopper review: “The best eyebrow growth serum I’ve tried. It’s worth the price. Your eyebrows get darker, more defined and it makes hair grow in places it never has. I had my eyebrows ruined by a wax specialist, and I thought they would never grow back but this product seriously was a game changer. I have never had thicker or fuller brows than when I use this,” raves one customer.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $65 (originally $87)

Charlotte Tilbury Rose Kiss Matte Revolution Lipstick

What is it? Get a royal pout with this Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick. While the Duchess’s signature shade (Very Victoria) isn’t available, this matte lipstick is long-lasting, buildable and hydrating to ensure you get the perfect shade every time. Using 3D glow pigments, this lipstick enhances your lips making them appear wider and fuller.

Shopper review: “My go-to has always been gloss. It seemed easier, smoother and softer in colour. But this lipstick is game-changing. It feels smooth, stays put, and just a hint of colour that works perfectly for daily wear,” reads one review.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $38 (originally $51)

Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne

What is it? You can even smell like a royal. Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne is a mesmerizing floral cologne with hints of sapphire and woodland. With a clean, creamy scent, this cologne embodies a softness that’s good enough for a Duchess.

Shopper review: “Lovely softly scented cologne. The smell isn't too strong to make others gag as some colognes do. Light scent of flowers, a just stepped out of shower smell, very clean. When out I have to order more, can't seem to live without this lovely scent going everywhere with me,” says one customer.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $158 (originally $211)

