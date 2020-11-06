Meghan Markle backs 'social media kindness day' in memory of Caroline Flack

Watch: Meghan says trolling can become unsurvivable

Meghan Markle has backed a ‘social media kindness day’ to mark what would have been the 41st birthday of TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Love Island host Flack died in February 2020, with an inquest ruling her death was suicide.

She had been told she would face criminal charges for domestic violence after police were called to her home following an altercation with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Flack’s death sparked a national conversation about trolling, the name given to abusive or harmful comments sent on social media platforms.

Pledging her support on the socialmediakindnessday Twitter, Meghan said: “For so many, social media plays a big part in their daily life. We have access to it at the end of our finger tips, so it ought to be a safer and kinder place for all.

“It saddens me that in today’s society Social Media Kindness Day is deemed necessary. But it absolutely is.

“I sincerely hope this much needed awareness day is a success. I fully support the initiative.”

Meghan was referred to as Meghan Markle in the post, rather than by her title of Duchess of Sussex.

Caroline Flack died in February with an inquest ruling death by suicide. (MWE/Getty Images) More

Read more: Coronavirus test app advert featuring Zara and Mike Tindall 'reported to Advertising Standard Authority'

Meghan has spoken previously about social media especially about her own experience of trolling and her subsequent decision not to have any accounts.

On 14 October, speaking to Fortune, she said: “I have made a personal choice to not have any accounts so I don’t know what’s out there and in many ways that’s helpful for me.

“I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it and it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it’s an addiction.

“Like many others, and you know, there are very few things in this world where you call the person who’s engaging with it a user.

“People who are addicted to drugs are called users and people who are on social media are called users and there is something algorithmically that is in there that is creating this obsession and I think it’s very unhealthy for a lot of people.”

Watch: Do the royals run their own Instagram?

The website for the awareness day explains it is being held “in memory of the late TV presenter Caroline Flack, being held on what would have been her birthday - 9th November.

“It is through her message of being kind that this day is connected to her. We are wanting it to be a movement, not just for a day but for generations to come - where unkindness isn't tolerated. Social media should be a place where people can socialise, network, do business and live 'their best life' without fear of negativity.”

Channel 4 announced they are working on a new documentary about Flack, looking at her rise to fame and how she dealt with the pressures of being in the public eye.

The awareness day will be held on 9 November.

For confidential emotional support at times of distress, contact The Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org.