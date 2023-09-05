Meghan Markle attends second Beyoncé gig in four days alongside new celeb pals

Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan Markle (WireImage for Parkwood)

The Los Angeles leg of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has proved to be the best celeb spotting hotspot since Coachella, with a slew of famous faces pictured in attendance night after night.

Night one saw Issa Rae, Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keke Palmer kitted out in full chrome looks, as well as a few recognisable faces in their own Royal Box (of sorts): Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

The trio stuck to the silver dress code as demanded by Queen Bey for Virgo season, which includes her birthday, and danced the night away. Meghan is a longstanding Beyoncé fan, having captioned a fair few of her cringey old Instagram posts with Bey lyrics back in the day (who didn’t?), so her presence wasn’t too surprising, though it did contribute to the fun new trend of royals cropping up on the gig circuit.

Harry, Meghan, Beyoncé and Jay Z chatting at The Lion King premiere in 2019 (Getty Images)

What was less expected was Meghan’s appearance at a second Beyoncé show this Monday, just three days after the her last outing, alongside an entirely different group of concertgoers.

The show, which fell upon the Alien Superstar singer’s 42nd birthday, attracted just as many famous faces as the first LA night, with Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Khloe Kardashian, Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri all in attendance.

Beyoncé during her Renaissance World Tour (Beyoncé)

Those weren’t the only celebs there, though: instead of bringing her mother and husband, this time, Meghan partied with famous pals Kerry Washington (of Scandal and Django Unchained fame) and Kelly Rowland, aka one third of Destiny’s Child. A pretty star-studded crew, even without all the silver outfits.

At one point the trio were snapped by photographer Kevin Mazur, one of the world’s top celebrity photographers, who has worked with the likes of Kim Kardashian, David Bowie and Madonna in the past — though the image does have the same energy as a picture of three female best mates in a regional English club.

And if you thought Meghan’s twice-in-a-week appearance was a lot, get a load of Tyler Perry, who was also in attendance last night, as well as Friday and the very first gig of the tour in Stockholm back in May. Perry and Markle’s attendance at multiple nights may be linked as Perry is the godfather of Lilibet, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second child.

Meghan Markle went with Tyler Perry to see Beyoncé on her birthday🥹. Her Daughter Princess Lili’s godfather. #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/luBZpoE0Vc — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) September 5, 2023

It’s been a busy week of rubbing shoulders for the Montecito-based couple, who have been hopping around the LA social agenda with a refreshing freedom.

As well as the Beyoncé concert on Friday, Harry attended a Los Angeles FC versus Inter Miami football match, where he was seen waiting to meet football superstar Lionel Messi after the match (and potentially snubbing the Beckhams, but that’s a whole other thing). Much like the Beyoncé gigs, this football game was littered with famous faces, including Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell, Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Tyga and Jason Sudeikis.

Prince Harry at the LAFC v Inter Miami game (Getty Images)

While these more glitzy appearances may mark Harry and Meghan’s true departure from the stiff upper lip behaviour of royal life, it’s also not just them doing it: the Princess of Wales was recently spotted enjoying spicy margaritas at Houghton Festival, a 24-hour techno rave in Norfolk, and Prince William was seen on the balcony of London club Koko earlier this summer.

And I thought I’d had a busy summer — the royals are starting to give us a run for our money.