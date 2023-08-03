Meghan Markle attempts the latte trend (on a budget)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Archewell)

It’s the first we’ve seen of Meghan Markle in weeks and rest assured, the Duchess of Sussex did not disappoint.

Appearing in a promotional video for her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation, Markle looked radiant in a brown two-piece set as she and Harry surprised recipients of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund by calling them out of the blue.

Her look, comprised of a shimmering hazel turtleneck and matching trousers, is not only surprisingly on trend, but unexpectedly affordable too. The outfit perfectly represents TikTok’s favourite new trend, the Latte makeup trend, which has been backed by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid since it took over the app last month.

Hailey Bieber has been a champion of the latte look (Getty Images for ELLE)

It was coined by beauty TikTokker Rachel Rigler, who described the look as “warm and bronze-y, milky and effortless.” Since Rigler got the ball rolling, the Latte trend has become far bigger than just makeup, and Latte-styled dressing — using an exclusive palette of nudes and coffee tones — is having quite the resurgence.

Markle is giving exactly this energy in her most recent public appearance, where she can be seen wearing a latte-coloured co-ord from Bleusalt, a Cindy Crawford-approved USA-based brand.

The trousers that Markle is seen wearing are actually called the “Cindy Pant” because Crawford herself requested a pair of trousers in this shape. “Cindy Crawford asked friend Lyndie Benson to help create her favorite style pants in Bleusalt’s signature fabric,” the product description reads, “The result...”

Surprisingly, this trousers and top duo cost just £165 and £145 respectively (shop here and here) making the outfit a relatively reasonable £300 look for Meghan. This is pretty budget for her, considering that she’s not unfamiliar with pricey Oscar De La Renta gowns, £450 Aquazzura heels and £515 Ralph Lauren shirts.

Meghan Markle serving frappuccino realness way back in 2017 (PA)

Granted, Meghan’s always been a fan of coffee tones. Perhaps her most memorable look as a royal was her all-brown Christmas 2017 outfit, which included a camel wrap coat from Sentaler, a two-tone brown suede crossbody bag by Chloé, dark brown Stuart Weitzman heeled boots and her infamous Philip Treacy nutmeg brown hat.

She’s also described how she sticked to nude colours for most of her royal life to avoid clashes with other senior royals. If you look through most of Meghan’s public appearances with the Royal Family, you’ll notice that she’s been employing caffeinated-esque dressing techniques since the very beginning — from flat white to mocha to full-on espresso.

Sorry, Rachel Rigler, but Meghan Markle might actually be the architect of this trend.