Meghan Markle Apparently Speaks 'Perfect' Spanish

Meghan Markle: Actor, humanitarian, activist, graduate, global trendsetter, calligrapher ... and apparently also speaker of multiple languages.

The Duchess of Sussex, joined by husband Prince Harry, visited Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles last week, an organisation which supports and rehabilitates people after they leave prisons or gangs.

According to Father Gregory Boyle, the founder and pastor of a local church, Meghan surprised the room by speaking in Spanish to one of the women involved with the programme offered by the group.

'She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” the pastor told People. 'She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.'



Meghan and Harry - who were pictured wearing masks and hair nets for the visit last week - took part in the programme by baking with for the community with the group's members who they spoke to about their experiences, with Father Boyle calling the royal couple 'completely engaged and very informal'.

While Meghan's Spanish skills might not be widely known, it has been reported before that the mother of one picked up the language when she interned at the US embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina during college (where she studied theatre and international studies at Northwestern).

The Duchess asks two girls in the @EFAMorocco dorms about what courses they would like to study at university and the careers they would like to pursue. pic.twitter.com/pIxqAIuGCG — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 24, 2019

Meghan has displayed her language skills before. In 2019, when she was pregnant with the couple's son Archie, the Sussexes embarked on a royal tour of Morocco where Meghan was filmed speaking in French to two girls at a women's education organisation about their plans for the future.

According to People, Meghan previously wrote on her former lifestyle blog The Tig that brushing up on her language skills was one of her New Year's resolutions.

It seems like she's certainly putting in the practice!

