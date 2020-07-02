Meghan Markle Apparently Speaks 'Perfect' Spanish
Meghan Markle: Actor, humanitarian, activist, graduate, global trendsetter, calligrapher ... and apparently also speaker of multiple languages.
The Duchess of Sussex, joined by husband Prince Harry, visited Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles last week, an organisation which supports and rehabilitates people after they leave prisons or gangs.
According to Father Gregory Boyle, the founder and pastor of a local church, Meghan surprised the room by speaking in Spanish to one of the women involved with the programme offered by the group.
'She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” the pastor told People. 'She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.'
Meghan and Harry - who were pictured wearing masks and hair nets for the visit last week - took part in the programme by baking with for the community with the group's members who they spoke to about their experiences, with Father Boyle calling the royal couple 'completely engaged and very informal'.
Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday! Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For 32 years, Homeboy Industries has stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to brave men and women seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration. Each year, we provide support to nearly 9,000 individuals through job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more. Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you’d like to help provide second chances to brave men and women and their families, visit our website and stand with us at the link in our bio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷 Credit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
While Meghan's Spanish skills might not be widely known, it has been reported before that the mother of one picked up the language when she interned at the US embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina during college (where she studied theatre and international studies at Northwestern).
The Duchess asks two girls in the @EFAMorocco dorms about what courses they would like to study at university and the careers they would like to pursue. pic.twitter.com/pIxqAIuGCG
Meghan has displayed her language skills before. In 2019, when she was pregnant with the couple's son Archie, the Sussexes embarked on a royal tour of Morocco where Meghan was filmed speaking in French to two girls at a women's education organisation about their plans for the future.
According to People, Meghan previously wrote on her former lifestyle blog The Tig that brushing up on her language skills was one of her New Year's resolutions.
It seems like she's certainly putting in the practice!
