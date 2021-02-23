Meghan Markle Wears Oscar De La Renta For Her First Post-Pregnancy Reveal Appearance

Photo credit: YouTube

From ELLE

Exactly 37 years to the day since Princess Diana announced her pregnancy with Prince Harry, her youngest son announced that he and and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their own second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's own Valentine's Day announcement read, 'Archie is going to be a big brother', alongside an image of the happy couple barefoot, resting under a canopy of trees.

The exciting news comes almost three years after the then-newlyweds revealed Markle was pregnant with baby Archie. In October 2018, Kensington Palace shared the joyful announcement that the couple were expecting their first child together, five months after their wedding.

It quickly emerged the former Suits actor would retain her signature style of sleek dresses and delicate heels throughout her pregnancy with her first child. Now, officially no longer a senior royal, we wonder how the 39-year-old will dress during her current pregnancy

Here, we take a look at the the best Meghan Markle pregnancy outfits over the years:



Spotify's Stream On Youtube Video, February 2021



During Spotify's Stream On event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a brief appearance to discuss their podcast Archewell Audio.

For the appearance - the first since they unveiled their pregnancy - Meghan Markle wore a lemon-printed by Oscar De La Renta.

Photo credit: YouTube

'We’re using podcasting to drive powerful conversations,' Meghan said of their venture.

'That inspire, challenge, and educate,' Harry interjected.

'We created Archewell audio to make sure we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard and hear people’s stories,' Meghan said.

Second Child Pregnancy Announcement, February 2021

In addition to a spokesperson's comment to the BBC ('The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.'), the couple's friend and photographer Misan Harriman shared a black and white image of the pair to announce the pregnancy news.

Story continues

'Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow, [sic]' Harriman captioned the sweet picture. 'Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!'

To share the exciting news, Markle wore a custom-made, sleeveless gown by Wes Gordon at Carolina Herrera that, according to People, was made for her during her pregnancy with Archie.

Virtual Appearance, 2021

Though it's yet unknown how far along the 39-year-old is in her recent pregnancy, the US star has presumably been trying her hand at Zoom maternity dressing during the pandemic in recent weeks.

Days before her exciting announcement, Markle 'crashed' a poetry class with her husband Harry, wearing a relaxed blue shirt with her bump out of shot.

Royal Duties in London, March 2019

March was a busy month for the mother-to-be, with the Duchess making appearances at Buckingham Palace, King's College London, Westminster Abbey and Canada House ahead of her maternity leave.

Photo credit: Getty Images

After taking a brief trip to New York for her baby shower, Markle wore her fail-safe Amanda Wakeley coat, with a jacquard dress, a brown clutch bag and her hair in an stylish up-do to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.

Then, on March 8, Markle wore a patterned monochrome dress by Reiss, in addition to a blazer and court shoes to attend an International Women's Day panel at King's College.

On March 11 the former actor made two appearances, first at Canada House in a green two-piece by Erdem, and then at Westminster Abbey in a chain-print dress by Victoria Beckham.

'The Wider Earth' Gala Performance, February 2019

Meghan looked radiant in a top-to-toe winter white outfit featuring a crisp Calvin Klein dress and matching Amanda Wakeley coat for 'The Wider Earth' gala.

She paired a pair of khaki suede stilettos with matching clutch bag, and sported a 1960s beehive twist on her signature messy bun to complete the chic maternity look.



Photo credit: Getty Images

Birkenhead Visit, January 2019

The happy couple made their first joint appearance in 2019 on a visit to Birkenhead. The Duchess opted for a bold colour clash wearing a purple Babaton by Aritizia dress and a red midi length winter coat by Sentaler (the same coat brand she famously wore for Christmas Day church service at Sandringham in 2017), accessorised with a tan Nina bag by Gabriella Hearst.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Fashion Awards, December 2018

Surprising awards-goers and Twitter scanners alike, Meghan stormed the Fashion Awards stage to present friend and wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy with the British Designer of the Year Womenswear award.



Photo credit: Getty Images

For the occasion, she chose another Givenchy design, a sleek one-shouldered maxi dress, which she paired with gold bangles (which also had a special significance) and black nail polish.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Royal Duties in London, November 2018

The Duchess of Sussex made a visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in London, on November 21, 2018, to help publicise the launch of the cookbook produced by survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Dressed in a burgundy Sallyet shift dress from Club Monaco and a matching coat from the same brand, Meghan looked warm and professional.

Before this, on November 20, 2018, she was spotted making an appearance on Prince Harry's arm at the Royal Variety Performace at the London Palladium.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The pregnant royal looked sparkly in a £895 sequin halter-neck top with a leaf pattern and a £850 maxi skirt by London-based designer Safiyaa, whose clothing she first wore during her royal tour of Fiji.

The Royal Tour, October 2018

The Royal Tour, which lasted 16 days and spread across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga was an utter delight. Although obviously early in her pregnancy (considering she was due in spring 2019), viewers could still spot a tiny bump discretely nestled in the parade of excellent outfits.

You can see the full breadth of Meghan Markle's Royal Tour fashion here, but highlights included a glorious burgundy dress by Hugo Boss, a chic Givency navy blue top and pleated skirt and a black crepe Stella McCartney dress.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine today! SUBSCRIBE HERE

You Might Also Like