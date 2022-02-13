Meghan Markle Has Some Advice For Single Ladies On Valentine's Day

In honor of the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday, we're resurfacing this post, which originally went live in 2018.



Meghan Markle may have married a literal prince, but she wasn't always so lucky in love. Back in 2015, she reflected on her single status on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.

In a post titled "Be Your Own Valentine," Markle offered advice to her fellow "singletons" on the day made for happy couples and Hallmark cards.

It’s funny how a Hallmark holiday can bring up so many feelings for people – ebbing and flowing from the lovey dovey to the lonesome. But Valentine’s day, with its tales of Cupid and swan song of chocolates and roses and saccharine sweetheart candies does just that. It’s a strangely divisive one. Where couples are cuddled up and singletons see their requisite froyo as a cup of lonely. But it doesn’t need to be. I think you need to be your own Valentine.

While Markle will surely spend Valentine's this year with her husband and family, just a few years ago she was "running amok through the streets of New York," drinking pink cocktails in a new pair of shoes.

"Those shoes, by the way, were my gift to myself," she wrote. "Because I’ve worked hard, because I’m not going to wait for someone to buy me the things I covet (nor do I want to), and because I want to treat myself as well as I treat those dearest to me. Because I am my own funny Valentine," she continued.

Several years after this post was first published, her case for self-love on Valentine's Day, still rings true.

"Whether you have a special someone, you’ll be with friends, or you’ll be flying solo this [holiday] (or any other day for that matter), be good to yourself. Love yourself, treat yourself, honor yourself and celebrate you," she wrote.

"Be your own beautiful, darling, cherished and funny Valentine. You deserve it."

