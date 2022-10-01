Meghan King Reveals She Had Work Done on Her Nose and Breasts as She Shows Off the Results

Meghan King Edmonds attends the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Meghan King/Instagram

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Meghan King/Instagram

Meghan King is happy with her new nose.

On Friday, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 38, proudly showed off the results of her nose job on her Instagram Stories.

In her first clip, King revealed her nose seven days post-surgery; it was partially covered with a bandage.

"I can see my nose, the tip of it, so I'm so excited," she said as she arrived at her plastic surgeon's office, CosmetiCare, to see her new nose for the first time.

RELATED: AJ McLean Underwent Cosmetic Surgery Due to Insecurities About His Jawline: 'I Look 10 Years Younger'

Before the "big reveal," Dr. Michael Niccole made a cameo on her Instagram Stories and said she also got her breasts done.

"We did breasts... We didn't do anything to her toes, but we did do her nose," he joked, before removing the bandage.

In another clip, Dr. Niccole instructed the star to remove her stitches later that day and to not touch her nose.

RELATED: Zac Efron Explains What Led to 'Jaw-Gate' and the Suggestion He Had Plastic Surgery

"This is one of the many reasons why I chose Cosmeticare and Dr. Niccole," she wrote over the video. "He was always explaining things really well. It was helpful and awesome to understand the surgery and the results!"

She shared another video of herself one month after her surgery in which she confessed she was "stunned" by the swelling after removing the bandage from her nose.

"When he took off that bandage, my nose was wider than it was originally ... I had a vagal basal reaction. If you don't know what that is, look it up," King said, referring to a response that includes a variety of symptoms.

RELATED VIDEO: Actress McKenzie Westmore Opens Up About Undergoing Reconstructive Surgery After Bad Filler

She gave fans another look at her nose shortly after Dr. Niccole took off the bandage and referenced the swelling, stating, "You can see why I was completely horrified."

The swelling went down "a few hours later," King said, posting another photo as proof. "I'm still completely blown away in the difference by the swelling in my nose after just a few hours."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meghan King/Instagram

Meghan King/Instagram

She then posted a collage comparing how her nose looked just after her bandage was taken off to how it looked Friday, which marked roughly one month after surgery.

King ended by joking that her "original" nose looked similar to that of Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants.

She first suggested her plans for plastic surgery in July by posting a bikini selfie alongside daughter Aspen, 5. King is also mom to 4-year-old twins Hart and Hayes; she shares all three with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

"Instagram (swipe)➡️ vs reality. You made it through Monday, let it all hang out 😵🥳," she captioned the post at the time, adding in part: "(also… new 🍈 🍈 coming soon! Ten years and three babies and mommy wants to see a 👩🏻‍⚕️🔪. How do we feel ab this?)."