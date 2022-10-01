Meghan King Reveals She Had Work Done on Her Nose and Breasts as She Shows Off the Results

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Meghan King Edmonds attends the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Meghan King/Instagram
Meghan King Edmonds attends the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Meghan King/Instagram

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Meghan King/Instagram

Meghan King is happy with her new nose.

On Friday, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 38, proudly showed off the results of her nose job on her Instagram Stories.

In her first clip, King revealed her nose seven days post-surgery; it was partially covered with a bandage.

"I can see my nose, the tip of it, so I'm so excited," she said as she arrived at her plastic surgeon's office, CosmetiCare, to see her new nose for the first time.

RELATED: AJ McLean Underwent Cosmetic Surgery Due to Insecurities About His Jawline: 'I Look 10 Years Younger'

Before the "big reveal," Dr. Michael Niccole made a cameo on her Instagram Stories and said she also got her breasts done.

"We did breasts... We didn't do anything to her toes, but we did do her nose," he joked, before removing the bandage.

In another clip, Dr. Niccole instructed the star to remove her stitches later that day and to not touch her nose.

RELATED: Zac Efron Explains What Led to 'Jaw-Gate' and the Suggestion He Had Plastic Surgery

"This is one of the many reasons why I chose Cosmeticare and Dr. Niccole," she wrote over the video. "He was always explaining things really well. It was helpful and awesome to understand the surgery and the results!"

She shared another video of herself one month after her surgery in which she confessed she was "stunned" by the swelling after removing the bandage from her nose.

"When he took off that bandage, my nose was wider than it was originally ... I had a vagal basal reaction. If you don't know what that is, look it up," King said, referring to a response that includes a variety of symptoms.

RELATED VIDEO: Actress McKenzie Westmore Opens Up About Undergoing Reconstructive Surgery After Bad Filler

She gave fans another look at her nose shortly after Dr. Niccole took off the bandage and referenced the swelling, stating, "You can see why I was completely horrified."

The swelling went down "a few hours later," King said, posting another photo as proof. "I'm still completely blown away in the difference by the swelling in my nose after just a few hours."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meghan King/Instagram
Meghan King/Instagram

Meghan King/Instagram

She then posted a collage comparing how her nose looked just after her bandage was taken off to how it looked Friday, which marked roughly one month after surgery.

King ended by joking that her "original" nose looked similar to that of Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants.

She first suggested her plans for plastic surgery in July by posting a bikini selfie alongside daughter Aspen, 5. King is also mom to 4-year-old twins Hart and Hayes; she shares all three with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

"Instagram (swipe)➡️ vs reality. You made it through Monday, let it all hang out 😵🥳," she captioned the post at the time, adding in part: "(also… new 🍈 🍈 coming soon! Ten years and three babies and mommy wants to see a 👩🏻‍⚕️🔪. How do we feel ab this?)."

Latest Stories

  • Queen Elizabeth Died of Old Age

    Buckingham Palace confirmed Queen Elizabeth has Died. She was 96 years old.

  • Harry And Meghan Reportedly Want To Edit Out Comments About Royals In Their Docuseries

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly want comments about the royals edited out of their docuseries following the Queen's death.

  • Bella Hadid Closed Coperni With a Spray-On Dress

    Wearing nothing but nude underwear, the model got her finale look painted on in front of the audience.

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Raptors talk about offseason, expectations for new year at Media Day

    The Toronto Raptors faced reporters for the first time this year as they kicked off their preseason with Media Day on Monday.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Newcomer Otto Porter Jr. happy to be another veteran voice for talented young Raptors

    VICTORIA — When Otto Porter Jr. was considering an offer from the Toronto Raptors, he didn't have to look far for a scouting report. "First thing he did (was call me)," Thaddeus Young said. "He said ‘Yo, Toronto's calling me, what's up?'" Porter and Young were teammates for parts of two seasons from 2019 to '21 with the Chicago Bulls, and remained friends. "I said 'Come on through, come on through, we're family over here,'" Young told Porter. "'Just come on through, sign the deal and let's go, w

  • Hockey culture suffers from a 'systemic problem' of sexual violence, minister says

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing. Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge says there's a "systemic problem" of sexual violence and toxic masculinity in Canada's hockey culture that Hockey Canada has failed to change. Her comment was a response to a Fifth Estate investigation that identified at least 15 group sexual assault cases involving junior hockey players investigated by police since 1989 — half of which surfaced in the past decade. At least 50 players ha

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Canadian men to play upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in Edmonton

    Edmonton is set to host Canada's next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November. Canada Basketball and the Canadian Elite Basketball League, in partnership with Explore Edmonton and the city of Edmonton, made the announcement Tuesday. The Canadian men's team is set to face Venezuela on Nov. 10 and then take on Panama on Nov. 13 in the fifth window looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In the previous window, Canada stayed undefeated — the only team in the Americas group to d