Meghan King and Jim Edmonds Face Off Over Their Prenuptial Agreement

Meghan King and her estranged husband Jim Edmonds are once again at odds as they work to finalize their divorce.

King, a source tells PEOPLE, is contesting their prenuptial agreement t but her estranged husband is insisting it is more than fair — and ironclad.

"Jim’s prenuptial agreement is valid, enforceable and generous, and we fully expect it to be upheld. Meghan and her attorney reviewed the agreement several weeks before the wedding and agreed to the terms," a rep for Edmonds tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"Meghan herself has publicly explained the agreement was done at her urging because she didn’t want Jim’s family to think she was trying to take his money," the former baseball player's rep continued. "Jim is voluntarily paying Meghan more than three times the amount of child support required by court guidelines."

"He is letting her live in one of his homes in St. Louis and is paying the mortgage and all the bills for that house," the statement said. "He gives her money for a nanny and housekeeper. He pays for almost every single expense related to the children. And he pays half the rent on her Los Angeles beach house."

Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram Meghan King and Jim Edmonds with their three children

"Jim has been beyond generous to Meghan and provides full financial support for his children," Edmonds' rep added. King and Edmonds share 1-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 3-year-old daughter Aspen.

A rep for King did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

King has previously discussed her prenup with Edmonds, saying that she encouraged him to get one.

"Way before we ever got engaged, I suggested getting a prenup to protect his feelings about our marriage, about where my heart is coming from," King previously said on the Real Housewives of Orange County season 10 reunion.

Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram Jim Edmonds and Meghan King

"And honestly, a big part of the reason, totally aside from the whole marriage thing, why I wanted it is to protect the children because I never wanted the children's mothers or the children to think that me as their stepmom or as this new person in their life was going to take things from them.”

King previously alleged that Edmonds' child support "barely pays for groceries," to which the athlete's rep told PEOPLE, "if what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn’t cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Fabergé."

King and Edmonds tied the knot in 2014, and both starred on RHOC before splitting last year.

They are both in new relationships.

King is dating businessman Christian Schauf, while Edmonds is dating Kortnie O’Connor, who once had a threesome with the former couple.

E! News was first to report news of the prenup disagreement.