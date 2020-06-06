Meghan King Edmonds and Ex Jim Edmonds Celebrate Their Twins' 2nd Birthday Separately amid Divorce

Happy birthday, Hayes and Hart!

Meghan King and her estranged husband Jim Edmonds celebrated their twins’ 2nd birthday, separately, on Friday. King, 35, posted pictures from her celebration with the boys and their big sister, 3-year-old Aspen.

“Hayes and Hart are TWO! Hayes is compassionate, curious, shy, loves playing rough and carries a bat wherever he goes,” the reality star wrote on Instagram. “Hart is resilient, outgoing, courageous, the biggest mama’s boy ever, and takes no smack from nobody.”

King continued in the caption, “These bundles of joy magically turned into toddlers 💫 Maybe now I can actually savor the moments a little bit instead of just trying to survive them 😜 Here’s to TWO being TWO, Happy birthday, boys!”

Edmonds, 49, posted from his own celebration, sharing several photos showing birthday decorations and a construction-themed cake for the boys.

“Happy 2nd birthday to my boys. What a day. Couldn’t have been done without help,” the former MLB player wrote in his Instagram post, tagging his au pair and new girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor. “Thank you @kortnieoc @nahocl and Gram Katie...”

King and Edmonds are still in the process of finalizing their divorce after splitting last year. The pair married in 2014 and starred together on The Real Housewives of Orange County before their split.

Late last month, a source told PEOPLE that King is contesting their prenuptial agreement but Edmonds is insisting it is more than fair.

"Jim's prenuptial agreement is valid, enforceable and generous, and we fully expect it to be upheld. Meghan and her attorney reviewed the agreement several weeks before the wedding and agreed to the terms," a rep for Edmonds told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

"Meghan herself has publicly explained the agreement was done at her urging because she didn’t want Jim’s family to think she was trying to take his money," the former baseball player's rep continued. "Jim is voluntarily paying Meghan more than three times the amount of child support required by court guidelines."

King has previously discussed her prenup with Edmonds, saying that she encouraged him to get one.

"Way before we ever got engaged, I suggested getting a prenup to protect his feelings about our marriage, about where my heart is coming from," King previously said on the RHOC season 10 reunion

"And honestly, a big part of the reason, totally aside from the whole marriage thing, why I wanted it is to protect the children because I never wanted the children's mothers or the children to think that me as their stepmom or as this new person in their life was going to take things from them.”

King previously alleged that Edmonds' child support "barely pays for groceries," to which the athlete's rep told PEOPLE, "If what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn’t cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Fabergé."

Both King and Edmonds are currently in new relationships. King is dating businessman Christian Schauf, while Edmonds is dating O’Connor, who once had a threesome with the former couple.