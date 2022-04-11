Meghan to join Prince Harry at Invictus Games in the Netherlands

The uke and Duchess of Sussex leaving after their visit to Canada House, central London. The Duchess has unveiled her first Spotify series – a podcast about female stereotypes, in which she vows to investigate “labels that try to hold women back”. Archetypes will launch this summer, hosted by Meghan who will speak to historians, experts and woman who have experienced being typecast. Issue date: Thursday March 24, 2022. (PA Wire)

Meghan will join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands this weekend, their spokesperson has confirmed.

The duke founded the games which give injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe the chance to compete in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

The international competition will take place in The Hague from April 16 to 22 after being delayed by the Covid pandemic.

It comes after the royal couple, who live in the US, did not attend the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh in London last month.

Harry is bringing a claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the same degree of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

The duke’s legal representative said Harry wants to bring his children to visit from the US but his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous.

Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance together almost five years ago at The Invictus Games.

💛🖤| Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is getting ready for the Netherlands with some Dutch lessons. We look forward to giving him a warm welcome in #TheHague. As we all prepare for The Games, our thoughts are with Team Ukraine, as well as their friends & family. #InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/HD7kRr3ZX7 — Invictus Games The Hague 2020 (@InvictusGamesNL) March 12, 2022

Meghan made her first appearance at an official engagement attended by Harry on September 24 in 2017 when she attended the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada, although the pair sat about 18 seats apart.

The following day, the pair emerged hand in hand to make their first official public appearance together at the wheelchair tennis.

Prince Harry 🤝 Team UK



The Duke of Sussex provided Team UK with a surprise motivational boost at their final training camp before they travel to The Hague 🇳🇱 next week to compete at @InvictusGamesNL on 16-22 April 🇬🇧 #InvictusGames https://t.co/UZurgGQCn4 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 6, 2022

Team UK will compete in nine sports at the Invictus Games: athletics, archery, wheelchair basketball, cycling, powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, swimming and sitting volleyball.

Harry played an instrumental role in bringing the Games to the UK in 2014 when 300 competitors from 13 countries took part in the inaugural competition in London.

A trip to the Warrior Games in Colorado a year earlier had been the inspiration, as Harry saw first hand how sport helped inspire recovery and support rehabilitation of wounded troops.