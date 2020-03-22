Meghan Isn't Referred to as "HRH" or "Royal" on the Smart Works Website Anymore

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

Meghan Markle is no longer referred to as "HRH" or "royal" on the Smart Works website.

Duchess Meghan is the patron of Smart Works, a charity which helps provide women with the necessary attire to attend interviews and return to work.

The change is related to Meghan and Harry's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Having carried out her final official engagement as a senior royal, Meghan Markle has started to make adjustments in her day-to-day life. Some of the necessary changes related to stepping down include changing the titles used to address the Duchess of Sussex in her work and charity endeavors.

As noted by People, Smart Works, the charity which helps women return to work, has changed its description of the duchess on its website. According to People, the charity's site previously referred to Meghan as "Our Royal Patron," but now simply says, "The Duchess of Sussex." Elsewhere, "Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex" replaces "Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

Part of Meghan and Harry's agreement with the royal family regarding stepping down from their positions was that they would no longer use their HRH titles or the word "royal" in any of their work endeavors.

Story continues

Announcing the terms of their decision to step back, a statement revealed in February 2020, "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation."

You Might Also Like