Meghan Isn't Referred to as "HRH" or "Royal" on the Smart Works Website Anymore
Meghan Markle is no longer referred to as "HRH" or "royal" on the Smart Works website.
Duchess Meghan is the patron of Smart Works, a charity which helps provide women with the necessary attire to attend interviews and return to work.
The change is related to Meghan and Harry's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.
Having carried out her final official engagement as a senior royal, Meghan Markle has started to make adjustments in her day-to-day life. Some of the necessary changes related to stepping down include changing the titles used to address the Duchess of Sussex in her work and charity endeavors.
As noted by People, Smart Works, the charity which helps women return to work, has changed its description of the duchess on its website. According to People, the charity's site previously referred to Meghan as "Our Royal Patron," but now simply says, "The Duchess of Sussex." Elsewhere, "Our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex" replaces "Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex."
Today we celebrated the launch of The Smart Set capsule collection, which was informed and inspired by The Duchess’s first-hand insights from her many visits to Smart Works. . We came together on the rooftop of @johnlewisandpartners with six of our wonderful clients, the incredible brands involved in the collection, Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal and Smart Works volunteers and supporters. . Our Royal Patron said: “As women, it is 100% our responsibility to support and uplift each other.”. . After hearing inspiring words about the power of community and the role we can all play in each other’s success stories, we then listened to a panel discussion chaired by our Trustee, Tiffanie Darke. . Within the discussion, our client Kate commented; “Smart Works is what changed my year. They’re like a warm blanket. When you look in the Smart Works mirror, you see the person you want to be.”. . Today was a wonderful moment after many months of careful planning and we are so thankful to Our Royal Patron and the wonderful brands involved who have made this collection happen. #thesmartset
A post shared by Smart Works (@smartworkscharity) on Sep 12, 2019 at 9:45am PDT
Part of Meghan and Harry's agreement with the royal family regarding stepping down from their positions was that they would no longer use their HRH titles or the word "royal" in any of their work endeavors.
Announcing the terms of their decision to step back, a statement revealed in February 2020, "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation."
You Might Also Like