Meghan and Harry were just as obsessed with their rain photo as us

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their last series of appearances as working royals back in March, everyone eagerly awaited them. It had been two months since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were last seen together in an official capacity, following the bombshell that they were stepping down as frontline royal family members, and we'd missed them.

But what we didn't expect from the couple's first appearance was to get such an iconic photo. In early March, Harry and Meghan returned from their temporary home in Canada to rainy London, where they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards. Meghan looked stunning in a vibrant blue Victoria Beckham pencil dress, and as the Sussexes walked hand-in-hand under an umbrella into the venue, they were photographed from all angles.

What emerged was one incredible shot in particular from photographer Samir Hussein, who snapped the couple just at the moment they looked lovingly at one other and smiled. With the raindrops falling down all around them, each one catching the light of the other camera flashes, the black-and-white picture is totally illuminated and it looks like something that's come straight out of a movie poster.

And it turns out we're not the only ones who were enamoured with this picture; Meghan and Harry themselves have taken a shine to it. Speaking to Us Weekly, the man behind the photo, Samir Hussein, spoke about the major reaction to it.

"The picture that I took of Harry and Meghan in the rain recently, I’ve never had a reaction to a picture like that one," he said. "In terms of the reaction I’ve had from people, that’s got to be the most iconic from that point of view. I spoke to some of their team and they were really happy about it and talking about it."

So by 'really happy about it and talking about it', can we take that to mean 'have framed it and put it up on the wall'? If it was me I would.

Since the week Samir's photo was taken, we've hardly seen the Sussexes at all (aside from a couple of video calls, and the time they were spotted out delivering food to the vulnerable in LA). But this week, we can expect to see a brand new picture of their son Archie on his first birthday, which falls on Wednesday this week (6 May). Exciting times.

