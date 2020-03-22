Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to 'mums all over the world' - but fans ask where Archie is

Meghan Markle have marked Mother's Day with a new Instagram post [Image: Getty]

They are currently living in Canada - but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have marked Mother’s Day in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted on Instagram celebrating “mums all over the world”.

In an image shared to their @sussexroyal account with their 11.3m followers, a list of words - “Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you” - were inscribed over their signature navy background.

Captioning the design, they wrote: “No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever. Thank you.”

Royal fans were delighted by the post, and quickly left more than 266,000 ‘likes’ for Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35.

One person commented: “Awwwwwwww.”

Replying directly to the duchess, another shared: “You’re one inspirational woman and a mother. Love you.”

A third added: “Amazing message, it’s very true.”

However, many appeared to have been hoping for a picture of baby Archie, the couple’s ten-month-old son who is residing with them on Vancouver Island.

One person noted: “Hope little Archie is doing great. Can’t wait to see that munchkin.”

Another asked: “No new Archie pic?”

A third admitted: “I wanted to see Archie.”

Last year, Archie hadn’t quite been born by the time of Mother’s Day in the UK - however Meghan marked the US version which took place shortly after he arrived.

On that occasion, the duchess shared a snap of the newborn’s feet in the garden of Frogmore Cottage at Windsor.

The caption read: “Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.

”We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe.

”This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex.”

It comes as Kate Middleton, 38, paid tribute to mum Carole, 65, earlier today with an adorable unseen picture of the pair.

In a post on their @kensingtonroyal Instagram account, the mum-of-three and Prince William, 37, marked the occasion - which they note as “difficult” this year due to coronavirus social distancing - by sharing a series of family snaps.

They began with an image of the couple giving son Prince George, six, and daughter Princess Charlotte, four, a piggyback ride in the grounds of their Norfolk country home.

The next picture was a portrait of the Duke of Cambridge’s mum Princess Diana with him and brother Prince Harry as children.

Following on in the carousel was a snap of Carole cradling a baby Kate in her arms.

Finally, was a picture of an adorable artwork George had painted his mum for this Mother’s Day.