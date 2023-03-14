‘Meghan gives Harry a love he’s never had before’, says Duchess of York

Harry and Meghan - AP

The Duchess of York has claimed that Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry “a love that he’s never had before”.

In an interview to promote her new novel, she said that the Duchess of Sussex “loves him and loves the children” very much and that she would never judge them for their decision to move to the US.

Sarah Ferguson, affectionately known as Fergie, related her own experience of moving to America after her divorce from Prince Andrew.

She said: “I believe very strongly that I have absolutely no judgement on any other person’s life, and I look at how much she loves him and loves the children and gives him a love that he’s never had before.

“That’s how I look at it.”

The Duchess, 63, divorced the Duke of York in 1996 before moving to the US and giving an interview to Oprah Winfrey in which she declared that life in the Royal family was “not a fairy tale”.

Sarah Ferguson's second historical romantic novel will be published on March 30

She said: “I divorced, went to America, wrote a book, went on Oprah and did 12 years as the longest-running spokesperson of Weight Watchers.

“I looked to America to support me and to help me and I really can’t thank the American people enough for what they gave me and what they did for me.”

She previously told The Telegraph in an exclusive interview that the late Queen Elizabeth II was “more of a mother to me than my mother” and that she “admired and adored her”.

The Duchess also said that Meghan “has made Harry very happy” and that she “really loves him”.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Tuesday, the Duchess discussed Harry and Meghan’s children, the newly titled Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with the latter recently christened in California.

She said: “The most important thing is, Diana would be so very proud of Archie and Lili. She would have adored every moment of it.”

The Duchess has most recently co-written her second historical romantic novel with Marguerite Kaye, which will be published on March 30.

A Most Intriguing Lady is inspired by her relative Lady Mary Montagu Douglas Scott, who in the fictional tale is born into the highest society, fighting to define her place in life.

In her interview with The Telegraph, the Duchess revealed that she would one day like to make a documentary.