Meghan’s animated Pearl series a casualty of Netflix cutbacks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - Peter Dejong/AP

The Duchess of Sussex’s flagship Netflix television programme, about a little girl who finds inspiration through key women in history, has been cancelled.



Meghan Markle's production, which had the working title of Pearl, will no longer appear on Netflix despite the Sussexes signing a multi-year deal with the streaming service through their Archewell Productions platform.



Pearl, a children's story of female empowerment considered particularly close to Meghan's heart, was dropped as part of recent “strategic decisions” by Netflix about animated series.



A source said it was not an uncommon event in the development process, with the streaming service still considering Archewell Productions a “valued partner”.



A second programme entitled Heart of Invictus, about Prince Harry’s games for wounded military veterans, is expected to go ahead.



Deadline, the respected television trade magazine, reported the news first, noting that it had been "quietly dropped".

“Even Netflix’s in-house members of the Royal Family are not immune to a wave of cutbacks going on as the streamer recalibrates after a precipitous stock drop incurred after a drop in subscribers," it said

Sir Elton’s John’s husband

In April it was reported that Netflix had lost 200,000 subscribers in just three months.

Pearl was due to be executive produced by Meghan and David Furnish, a filmmaker and Sir Elton’s John’s husband.



When it was announced, the Duchess said: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.



“I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

Advertising for a production designer

“David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light.”



In January Netflix was still advertising for a production designer to work on Pearl.



Last week the service also dropped two other children’s animations that were in production: Dino Daycare, which depicted a world in which dinosaurs did not go extinct, and Boons and Curses, an action-comedy “heavily inspired by ancient South Asia” with a hero who had been turned into butter.



Archewell Productions is one of three arms to Harry and Meghan’s working life and fits alongside Archewell Audio - currently focusing on Spotify podcasts - and a non-profit foundation.



The production company is overseen by Ben Browning, an independent film producer whose previous work included the film Promising Young Woman, which won an Oscar for best screenplay.



The Sussexes’ Netflix deal was announced in Feb 2021, but so far no programmes have appeared on the streaming service.



Just one episode of a podcast has appeared on Spotify, with a new series from Meghan - called Archetypes and focusing on the stereotypes facing women - due in the summer.



The Invictus Games documentary was being filmed at this year’s event in The Hague in April, with exclusive scenes of the couple meeting emotional members of the Ukrainian team expected to be among the footage finally used. There is no date yet for release.

Amanda Rynda, one of Pearl's producer, tweeted (below).

I’m feeling for our team & everyone who helped along the way. It was an honor to lead such a talented team from around the world. You brought an abundance of passion to Pearl and I’m SO proud of what we were able to accomplish & very grateful to have worked with each of you. 2/2 — Amanda Rynda (@amandarynda) May 1, 2022

She said: "It’s so sad when companies face hard times, it’s these types of projects that get cut.

"This series was heartwarming & funny. It would have inspired young girls and spoke to the underrepresented. It would have been so meaningful to our audience.

"I’m feeling for our team & everyone who helped along the way. It was an honor to lead such a talented team from around the world.

"You brought an abundance of passion to Pearl and I’m SO proud of what we were able to accomplish & very grateful to have worked with each of you."