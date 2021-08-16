Meghalaya orders judicial inquiry into death of former HNLC leader

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Meghalaya government on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, who was allegedly killed in an encounter last week, said a government order.

Speaking to media persons after a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the government has also decided to form a peace committee which will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Cabinet Minister Hamlet Dohling and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

In view of the prevailing law and situation order, the government has decided to extend the ongoing curfew till Wednesday 5 am.

In addition, the government has also extended the suspension of the internet for another 24 hours.

CM Conrad Sangma informed that as many as five companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces of BSF and CRPF is being deployed in the city.

Roads in Shillong city where a curfew was clamped down following yesterday's violence, bore a deserted look and the CRPF and police personnel are guarding different localities of the city. (ANI)