Megan Thee Stallion's Totally transparent Plunging Gown Isn't For the Faint of Heart

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion's latest red-carpet ensemble isn't for the faint of heart.

Last night, the Grammy winner turned heads with her arrival at GQ's 2023 Men of the Year party at Los Angeles's Chateau Marmont, where she wore an incredible transparent dress from Salih Balta's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

The magnificent piece, which is composed of transparent russet brown fabric trimmed with romantic black lace, features a plunging neckline, a cutout that wraps across the back to the torso, and dripping black beads embellished on the side of its ruched waist. Megan let the dress do most of the talking by paring back on her accessories, which included black beaded drop earrings and a silver ring. As for her glam, she upped the ante with a bedazzled blood red pointed manicure, a curly pinned updo, subtle smokey eyeshadow, and a glossy dark brown lip.

The star-studded event also saw the arrival of attendees like Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Rodrigo, Emma Chamberlain, and Jacob Elordi.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

The rapper is known for her bombshell red-carpet style.

Most recently, she walked the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards, where she wowed in another transparent look: a black see-through corseted gown custom-made by Brandon Blackwood.

“It was made to appear as a second skin to the body customized to fit her curves,” the designer told Bazaar at the time. “Working around the ethos between sensuality and celebration, we focused on the idea of corsetry as its own evening look.”

