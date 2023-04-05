Megan Thee Stallion's Style Evolution: From Houston Hottie to Hollywood It Girl

Megan Thee Stallion has always been that girl as the Houston native never fails to turn heads, whether it's through her unapologetically confident lyrics or bold outfits.

Although the Grammy award-winning artist has been penning raps since the tender age of 14, Miss Pete started dominating the charts and our gym playlists in 2019 with the arrival of bangers like, "Big Ole Freak," bringing back sex appeal for the female gaze. Throughout the years, the rapper's style has evolved, while staying true to her roots -- delivering doses of glamor the size of Texas with a major hot girl twist. The modern-day vixen is never shy to get sultry as Megan is a fan of curve-hugging silhouettes in the form of body-con dresses, glamorous two-pieces and versatile bodysuits. Meanwhile, her preferred color palette consists of heart racing red, gleaming gold and animal prints, nodding to The Stallion's fearless energy.

With 2023 well under way and the OG Hot Girl back in action, we'd like to take a look at some of Megan Thee Stallion's best looks. Continue scrolling to see her style evolution below.

The Houston rapper skipped the white and blue for the 2019 American Music Awards, opting to wear her signature color red. Showing off her voluptuous curves, Megan wore a shimmering, plunging Bryan Hearns gown, complete with a leg-baring thigh slit for even more drama, along with matching furry sandals for the ultimate Jessica Rabbit-inspired look.

Red is the warmest color for Megan as she rocked her favorite shade at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. Looking regal as ever, the 5'10 beauty wore a satin two piece set, donning a long-sleeved cropped bustier with curved boning, while her floor-sweeping skirt instantly elevated the entire ensemble.

While Megan could slay any catwalk, the rapper preferred the front row of the Fall 2022 Coach Runway. Embracing her dark feminine side, Megan Thee Stallion wore an all black leather look from the brand comprised of a cleavage-boosting leather bustier, chic mini-skirt and Matrix-style jacket.

Fearless as always, Miss Tina Snow went fully feline for the 2022 Grammy Awards, wearing an off-the-shoulder leopard print dress by the legendary Roberto Cavalli with her soon-to-be signature thigh-high slight. A closer look reveals an orange zebra interior for added flair. Keeping with the animal theme, Meg paired her red carpet dress with seductive snake earrings.

We all know Megan is a queen, but she really showed out at last year's Met Gala. While the theme was "In America: An Anthology in Fashion," Megan Thee Stallion looked every bit a Greek goddess. The rapper wore a gilded Moschino dress with ample cut-outs and feathered shoulder pads to further accentuate her already statuesque frame.

Megan Thee Stallion made her return to the red carpet after her publicized trial in impeccable style, commanding attention at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, wearing a lustrous purple-tinted black mermaid gown, accented with a netted interior bustier -- all custom made by designer Bach Mai.

Name a better duo than Megan Thee Stallion and Vice President Kamala Harris. The Forbes 30 under 30 change maker kept it sexy and classy at brunch, choosing a feminine black cardigan and skirt set, decorated with bursting blue polka dots. She topped off her prim and proper look with a timeless black Hermès'Birkin bag.

2023 Country Music Awards

The Texan represented her country roots at the CMT Awards. Styled by none other than Law Roach, Megan opted for a slightly retro vibe, choosing a figure-flattering bold blue maxi dress, specially designed by Italian brand Defaïence. The one-of-a-kind outfit was adorned with an oversized white buckle, acting as a flirty hip cut-out. Thee Stallion accessorized with matching white hoops and nails, wearing her normally flowing locks in a curly afro.