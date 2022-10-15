Megan Thee Stallion's Home Burglarized In Los Angeles

A burglary reportedly took place at the Los Angeles home of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who is in New York City doing double duty as both host and musical guest on “SNL,” this week.

The rapper appeared to confirm the burglary via Twitter following a TMZ report that two men broke into her home and took at least an estimated $300,000 in jewelry, cash and other items on Thursday.

Megan was reportedly not home at the time, law enforcement sources told TMZ, and police have yet to make arrests in connection to the burglary as of Friday.

HuffPost reached out to Megan’s representatives for comment.

Megan tweeted that “material things can be replaced” and is “glad everyone is safe” on Friday.

She also addressed the need for a break following her “Saturday Night Live” gig this weekend.

“Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” the rapper wrote.

Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Megan’s request for a break comes as she’s set to join a list of dozens of artists who have been both host and musical guest on “SNL.”

The rapper’s gig will follow 36 people before her who have pulled double duty including Paul Simon, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

