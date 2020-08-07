Megan Thee Stallion's baby blue space buns are straight out of the '90s

From Cosmopolitan

Today is devoted to Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B only, after the pair dropped their WAP music video.

Even Kylie Jenner's surprise cameo in the video couldn't overshadow Megan and Cardi's phenomenal hair and makeup looks.

From her sleek updo, to her Princess Jasmine goals ponytail and tiger printed locks, Megan has so many hair looks she needs a dedicated wardrobe.

It's not just in the video however, when we were creeping on her Instagram, we noticed two major things.

Firstly, that Megan has been announced as one of Revlon's new brand ambassadors, joining the likes of Ashley Graham (snaps for that) and secondly she's reviving one of our favourite '90s hairstyles, which just so happens to be a favourite of Jlo's as well.

Just take a minute to appreciate these baby blue space buns. If they're not enough to make you want to reach for your Spice World VHS immediately, we don't know what is.

Megan matched her buns to her eye makeup, with some seriously '00s inspired frosted blue eyeshadow, which we might add, she did all by herself.

Yep, turns out as well as making the viral songs, Megan also is a pretty damn skilled makeup artist. In fact, she even did her own makeup for the WAP video.

As talented as she is though, Megan's iconic space buns are the work of hairstylist Kellon Deryck, who you need to follow on Instagram immediately.

Now, where are our kirby grips...

