Megan Thee Stallion’s Virtual Concert: Here’s What Happened

Megan Thee Stallion performed a virtual concert tonight (August 29), a production facilitated by Live Nation and with creative direction by choreographer Jaquel Knight, who worked on Beyoncé’s Coachella performances. See the full set list below.

Calling the livestream her “first day back,” the rapper performed an energetic hour-long set that covered her catalog and several of her guest verses. She frequently encouraged her hotties to turn up with her at home. "I need all my hotties to stand up, wherever you’re at, and shake that ass," she instructed. Instead of fans joining Meg on stage, each of Meg’s six dancers took some solo time in the spotlight.

After “Big Booty,” the stage lights went out, leaving a black backdrop reading “THIS SHIT IS EXHAUSTING” behind Meg and her dancers. A list of Black Americans injured or killed by police brutality followed—including Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, George Floyd, and Elijah McClain—before concluding with a message of “WHY IS IT SO HARD BEING BLACK IN AMERICA?” The list also included Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed by two white men in Georgia in February.

In addition to singles like “WAP,” “Savage,” “Hot Girl Summer,” and “Girls in the Hood,” Meg also ran through several of her guest verses on other tracks, including Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pose,” DaBaby’s Nasty, Tyga’s “Freak,” and Young Dolph’s “RNB.”

Megan Thee Stallion:

Realer Simon Says

Freak Nasty

Big Booty (Gucci Mane)

Hot Girl Summer

Pimpin

Sex Talk

RNB (Young Dolph)

Pose (Lil Uzi Vert)

Pole Dancer (Wale)

Freak (Tyga)

All Dat (Moneybagg Yo)

Nasty (DaBaby)

Big Ole Freak

Cash Shit?

B.I.T.C.H.

Girls in the Hood

WAP

Savage



































